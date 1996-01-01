ATP / Cellular Respiration Energy Yield Calculator
Select a respiration pathway, enter your substrate amount, and instantly see the full ATP yield broken down by stage — with an annotated pathway diagram, step-by-step explanation, electron carrier accounting, and an aerobic vs. anaerobic efficiency comparison.
Background
Cellular respiration extracts energy from organic molecules and stores it as ATP — the universal energy currency of life. How much ATP is produced depends entirely on the pathway used and whether oxygen is available. Aerobic respiration runs four sequential stages (Glycolysis → Pyruvate Oxidation → Krebs Cycle → ETC + Chemiosmosis) and yields up to ~30–38 ATP per glucose. Anaerobic fermentation skips the ETC and produces only 2 ATP. This calculator covers all major pathways, lets you choose your textbook's accounting model, and shows exactly where every ATP comes from.
How to use this calculator
- Choose the respiration pathway that matches your problem — aerobic pathways run all four stages; anaerobic pathways use glycolysis only.
- Enter the number of substrate molecules, or use the moles field for molar calculations (aerobic glucose only).
- Select the ATP accounting model: the classic model (NADH=3, FADH₂=2) is used in most introductory textbooks; the modern P/O ratio model (NADH≈2.5, FADH₂≈1.5) is more accurate to real mitochondria.
- Click Calculate ATP Yield to see the full stage-by-stage breakdown, electron carrier accounting, pathway diagram, and efficiency comparison.
- Use the quick example chips to instantly load classic textbook problems.
How cellular respiration works
Stage 1 — Glycolysis (Cytoplasm). One glucose (6C) is split into two pyruvate (3C). Net yield: 2 ATP and 2 NADH (cytoplasmic). No oxygen required — this stage is common to all pathways.
Stage 2 — Pyruvate Oxidation (Mitochondrial matrix). Each pyruvate → Acetyl-CoA + CO₂. Per glucose: 2 NADH produced (mitochondrial). No ATP yet — this is the bridge to the Krebs cycle.
Stage 3 — Krebs Cycle / Citric Acid Cycle (Matrix). Two Acetyl-CoA run the cycle twice. Per glucose: 2 ATP (as GTP), 6 NADH, 2 FADH₂, and 4 CO₂ released.
Stage 4 — Electron Transport Chain + Chemiosmosis (Inner mitochondrial membrane). NADH and FADH₂ donate electrons. The energy is used to pump H⁺ ions, driving ATP synthase. This produces the large majority of ATP — approximately 26–34 depending on the model.
Example Problems & Solutions
Example 1 — Aerobic respiration (classic model)
How many ATP does 1 molecule of glucose yield under aerobic conditions?
Glycolysis: +2 ATP, 2 NADH (cytoplasmic)
Pyruvate oxidation: 0 ATP, 2 NADH (mitochondrial)
Krebs cycle (×2): +2 ATP, 6 NADH, 2 FADH₂
ETC: 2×2 (glyc. NADH) + 2×3 (pyox NADH) + 6×3 (krebs NADH) + 2×2 (FADH₂) = 4+6+18+4 = 32
Total: 2 + 2 + 32 = 36 ATP (some texts round to 36–38)
Example 2 — Lactic acid fermentation
A sprinting muscle cell runs out of O₂. How much ATP is made from 1 glucose?
Glycolysis: +2 ATP net, 2 NADH produced
Lactate dehydrogenase: 2 Pyruvate + 2 NADH → 2 Lactate + 2 NAD⁺
Purpose: Regenerates NAD⁺ so glycolysis can keep running — produces no ATP
ETC: Blocked — no O₂ available
Total: 2 ATP — only ~5% of aerobic yield
Example 3 — Alcoholic fermentation
Yeast ferments glucose to make bread rise. What is the ATP yield and what gas is produced?
Glycolysis: +2 ATP net, 2 NADH, 2 pyruvate
Pyruvate decarboxylase: 2 Pyruvate → 2 Acetaldehyde + 2 CO₂ (the bubbles!)
Alcohol dehydrogenase: 2 Acetaldehyde + 2 NADH → 2 Ethanol + 2 NAD⁺
Total: 2 ATP, with ethanol and CO₂ as by-products
Example 4 — Fatty acid oxidation (Palmitate, classic)
How many ATP does one palmitate molecule (C16) yield?
Activation: −2 ATP (palmitate → palmitoyl-CoA)
β-oxidation (7 rounds): 7 NADH + 7 FADH₂ + 8 Acetyl-CoA
Krebs (8 turns): 8 ATP + 24 NADH + 8 FADH₂
ETC: (7+24)×3 + (7+8)×2 = 93 + 30 = 123 → subtract 2 activation
Total: ~129 ATP (classic) or ~106 ATP (modern P/O)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why do textbooks disagree on the ATP yield?
Older texts say 36–38 ATP per glucose; newer ones say ~30–32. The difference lies in the P/O ratio — how many ATPs are generated per NADH oxidized. Real mitochondria are less than 100% efficient, and the modern chemiosmosis model gives NADH ≈ 2.5 and FADH₂ ≈ 1.5, more accurate to experimental measurements.
What is the difference between substrate-level and oxidative phosphorylation?
Substrate-level phosphorylation directly transfers a phosphate group from a substrate molecule to ADP, producing ATP without the electron transport chain. It occurs in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle, producing 4 ATP total. Oxidative phosphorylation uses the proton gradient generated by the ETC to drive ATP synthase and produces the vast majority of ATP.
Why does cytoplasmic NADH yield less ATP than mitochondrial NADH?
Cytoplasmic NADH from glycolysis must be shuttled into the mitochondria. The malate-aspartate shuttle preserves the full yield (2.5 ATP modern / 3 classic), but many cells use the less efficient glycerol-3-phosphate shuttle, yielding only 1.5 ATP (modern) or 2 ATP (classic). This calculator uses the lower value for cytoplasmic NADH in the modern model.
Why is fat so much more energy-dense than carbohydrate?
Fatty acids are more chemically reduced — they have more C–H bonds and fewer C–O bonds per carbon than glucose. This means more electrons can be stripped and fed into the ETC. Palmitate (C16) yields ~106–129 ATP depending on the model. Per carbon, fat and glucose are actually similar; the difference per molecule is mainly because palmitate has 16 carbons vs. glucose's 6.
What happens to NADH if oxygen is unavailable?
Without oxygen, the ETC cannot function — there is no terminal electron acceptor. NADH builds up and NAD⁺ is depleted, which would halt glycolysis. Fermentation solves this by using pyruvate (or its derivative) to re-oxidize NADH back to NAD⁺, allowing glycolysis to continue producing its modest 2 ATP.
Do all cells perform all four stages?
Only cells with functioning mitochondria can run all four stages. Mature red blood cells lack mitochondria and rely exclusively on glycolysis. Muscle cells can switch between aerobic and lactic acid fermentation depending on oxygen availability. Yeast cells preferentially ferment even when oxygen is present (the Crabtree effect) if glucose is abundant.