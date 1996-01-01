ATP / Cellular Respiration Energy Yield Calculator

Select a respiration pathway, enter your substrate amount, and instantly see the full ATP yield broken down by stage — with an annotated pathway diagram, step-by-step explanation, electron carrier accounting, and an aerobic vs. anaerobic efficiency comparison.

Background

Cellular respiration extracts energy from organic molecules and stores it as ATP — the universal energy currency of life. How much ATP is produced depends entirely on the pathway used and whether oxygen is available. Aerobic respiration runs four sequential stages (Glycolysis → Pyruvate Oxidation → Krebs Cycle → ETC + Chemiosmosis) and yields up to ~30–38 ATP per glucose. Anaerobic fermentation skips the ETC and produces only 2 ATP. This calculator covers all major pathways, lets you choose your textbook's accounting model, and shows exactly where every ATP comes from.