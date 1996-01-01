Skip to main content
Cell EMF Calculator

Calculate the electromotive force of an electrochemical cell using either standard cell potentials () or the Nernst equation for nonstandard conditions. Includes quick picks, unit-aware temperature, spontaneity check, and optional ΔG from ΔG = −nFE.

Background

A cell’s voltage comes from the difference between reduction potentials at the cathode and anode. Under standard conditions you use . Under nonstandard conditions, the Nernst equation adjusts the voltage based on the reaction quotient Q.

Enter values

Tip: Use “standard” if you only have values. Use “Nernst” if you also know Q and T.

Use reduction potentials (not oxidation potentials).

Locked to match cathode units (prevents mix-ups).

If solving for E°cell, you can leave this blank.

Spontaneity check

If E is positive, the cell reaction is spontaneous as written. If it’s negative, it’s nonspontaneous (reverse would be spontaneous).

Only needed if you turn on ΔG.

You can get E° from standard reduction potentials or tables.

If solving for E, you can leave this blank.

Must be a positive integer (usually 1–6 in gen chem problems).

Q is dimensionless. Must be > 0. If Q = 1, then E = E°.

Build Q (optional)

Products (numerator)

Reactants (denominator)

Q = — Value: —

Solids and pure liquids are omitted. Only include aqueous or gaseous species.

Internally converted to Kelvin (K).

Nernst intuition

Larger Q usually lowers E (reaction “closer” to equilibrium). Higher T makes the Nernst correction larger in magnitude.

Options

Rounding affects display only.

Chips prefill and calculate immediately.

Result

No results yet. Enter values and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose Standard to compute E°cell from cathode and anode reduction potentials.
  • Choose Nernst to compute E at nonstandard conditions from , n, Q, and T.
  • Pick what to solve for, fill the other inputs, then click Calculate.
  • Turn on ΔG to compute ΔG = −nFE (you’ll need n).

How this calculator works

  • Standard mode: E°cell = E°cathode − E°anode.
  • Nernst mode: E = E° − (RT/nF) ln Q with SI units (K, J, C).
  • Spontaneity: E > 0 spontaneous; E < 0 nonspontaneous.
  • Free energy: ΔG = −nFE (reported in kJ/mol too).

Formulas & Equations Used

Standard cell potential: E°cell = E°cathode − E°anode

Nernst equation: E = E° − (RT/nF) ln Q

Free energy (optional): ΔG = −nFE

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Daniell cell (Zn/Cu)

Given E°(Cu²⁺/Cu)=0.34 V and E°(Zn²⁺/Zn)=−0.76 V. Find E°cell.

  1. Cathode is Cu (higher reduction potential): E°cathode = 0.34 V.
  2. Anode is Zn: E°anode = −0.76 V.
  3. Compute: E°cell = 0.34 − (−0.76) = 1.10 V.

Example 2 — Ag/Cu cell (standard conditions)

Given E°(Ag⁺/Ag)=0.80 V and E°(Cu²⁺/Cu)=0.34 V. Find E°cell and determine spontaneity.

  1. Identify the cathode (higher reduction potential): Ag is the cathode since 0.80 > 0.34.
  2. So E°cathode = 0.80 V and E°anode = 0.34 V (use reduction potentials).
  3. Compute: E°cell = E°cathode − E°anode = 0.80 − 0.34 = 0.46 V.
  4. Spontaneity: since E°cell > 0, the reaction is spontaneous as written.

Tip: Don’t flip signs just because the anode is “oxidation” — the formula already accounts for that by subtracting the anode reduction potential.

Example 3 — Daniell cell (Nernst, nonstandard conditions)

For the Daniell cell, assume E° = 1.10 V, n = 2, Q = 10, and T = 25°C. Find E.

  1. Start with the Nernst equation: E = E° − (RT/nF)\,lnQ.
  2. Convert temperature to Kelvin: T = 25 + 273.15 = 298.15\ \(\text{K}\).
  3. Compute the correction term: (RT/nF)\,lnQ = \(\frac{(8.314)(298.15)}{(2)(96485)}\)\(\ln\)(10).
  4. Numerically, \(\ln\)(10)\(\approx\) 2.303, so the correction is about 0.0296\ \(\text{V}\).
  5. Compute: E \(\approx\) 1.10 − 0.0296 = 1.07\ \(\text{V}\).
  6. Interpretation: since Q > 1, the reaction is “product-heavy,” so E drops below .

Quick check: if Q = 1, then lnQ = 0 and E = E°.

Example 4 — Free energy from cell potential (ΔG = −nFE)

Suppose a cell has E = 1.07\ \(\text{V}\) at the current conditions, and the balanced redox reaction transfers n = 2 electrons. Find ΔG (per mole of reaction as written).

  1. Use the relationship: ΔG = −nFE.
  2. Plug in values (F = 96485\ \(\text{C/mol e⁻}\)): ΔG = −(2)(96485)(1.07).
  3. Compute: ΔG \(\approx\) −206{,}000\ \(\text{J/mol}\).
  4. Convert to kJ/mol: ΔG \(\approx\) −206\ \(\text{kJ/mol}\).
  5. Interpretation: negative ΔG means the reaction is thermodynamically favorable (spontaneous) under these conditions.

Note: E must be in volts (not mV) when using F in C/mol. Your calculator handles unit conversion automatically.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Do I subtract anode from cathode or the other way?

Use reduction potentials: Ecell = Ecathode − Eanode.

Q: What if Q = 1?

Then ln Q = 0 and the Nernst equation gives E = E°.

Q: If E is negative, is the cell “impossible”?

Not impossible — it means the reaction as written is nonspontaneous. The reverse reaction would be spontaneous.

