Cell EMF Calculator
Calculate the electromotive force of an electrochemical cell using either standard cell potentials (E°) or the Nernst equation for nonstandard conditions. Includes quick picks, unit-aware temperature, spontaneity check, and optional ΔG from ΔG = −nFE.
Background
A cell’s voltage comes from the difference between reduction potentials at the cathode and anode. Under standard conditions you use E°. Under nonstandard conditions, the Nernst equation adjusts the voltage based on the reaction quotient Q.
How to use this calculator
- Choose Standard to compute E°cell from cathode and anode reduction potentials.
- Choose Nernst to compute E at nonstandard conditions from E°, n, Q, and T.
- Pick what to solve for, fill the other inputs, then click Calculate.
- Turn on ΔG to compute ΔG = −nFE (you’ll need n).
How this calculator works
- Standard mode: E°cell = E°cathode − E°anode.
- Nernst mode: E = E° − (RT/nF) ln Q with SI units (K, J, C).
- Spontaneity: E > 0 spontaneous; E < 0 nonspontaneous.
- Free energy: ΔG = −nFE (reported in kJ/mol too).
Formulas & Equations Used
Standard cell potential: E°cell = E°cathode − E°anode
Nernst equation: E = E° − (RT/nF) ln Q
Free energy (optional): ΔG = −nFE
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Daniell cell (Zn/Cu)
Given E°(Cu²⁺/Cu)=0.34 V and E°(Zn²⁺/Zn)=−0.76 V. Find E°cell.
- Cathode is Cu (higher reduction potential): E°cathode = 0.34 V.
- Anode is Zn: E°anode = −0.76 V.
- Compute: E°cell = 0.34 − (−0.76) = 1.10 V.
Example 2 — Ag/Cu cell (standard conditions)
Given E°(Ag⁺/Ag)=0.80 V and E°(Cu²⁺/Cu)=0.34 V. Find E°cell and determine spontaneity.
- Identify the cathode (higher reduction potential): Ag is the cathode since 0.80 > 0.34.
- So E°cathode = 0.80 V and E°anode = 0.34 V (use reduction potentials).
- Compute: E°cell = E°cathode − E°anode = 0.80 − 0.34 = 0.46 V.
- Spontaneity: since E°cell > 0, the reaction is spontaneous as written.
Tip: Don’t flip signs just because the anode is “oxidation” — the formula already accounts for that by subtracting the anode reduction potential.
Example 3 — Daniell cell (Nernst, nonstandard conditions)
For the Daniell cell, assume E° = 1.10 V, n = 2, Q = 10, and T = 25°C. Find E.
- Start with the Nernst equation: E = E° − (RT/nF)\,lnQ.
- Convert temperature to Kelvin: T = 25 + 273.15 = 298.15\ \(\text{K}\).
- Compute the correction term: (RT/nF)\,lnQ = \(\frac{(8.314)(298.15)}{(2)(96485)}\)\(\ln\)(10).
- Numerically, \(\ln\)(10)\(\approx\) 2.303, so the correction is about 0.0296\ \(\text{V}\).
- Compute: E \(\approx\) 1.10 − 0.0296 = 1.07\ \(\text{V}\).
- Interpretation: since Q > 1, the reaction is “product-heavy,” so E drops below E°.
Quick check: if Q = 1, then lnQ = 0 and E = E°.
Example 4 — Free energy from cell potential (ΔG = −nFE)
Suppose a cell has E = 1.07\ \(\text{V}\) at the current conditions, and the balanced redox reaction transfers n = 2 electrons. Find ΔG (per mole of reaction as written).
- Use the relationship: ΔG = −nFE.
- Plug in values (F = 96485\ \(\text{C/mol e⁻}\)): ΔG = −(2)(96485)(1.07).
- Compute: ΔG \(\approx\) −206{,}000\ \(\text{J/mol}\).
- Convert to kJ/mol: ΔG \(\approx\) −206\ \(\text{kJ/mol}\).
- Interpretation: negative ΔG means the reaction is thermodynamically favorable (spontaneous) under these conditions.
Note: E must be in volts (not mV) when using F in C/mol. Your calculator handles unit conversion automatically.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Do I subtract anode from cathode or the other way?
Use reduction potentials: Ecell = Ecathode − Eanode.
Q: What if Q = 1?
Then ln Q = 0 and the Nernst equation gives E = E°.
Q: If E is negative, is the cell “impossible”?
Not impossible — it means the reaction as written is nonspontaneous. The reverse reaction would be spontaneous.