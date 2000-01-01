Skip to main content
Enter values to calculate sphere volume:

Input Mode:

Use any length unit (cm, m, in). The result will be in that unit cubed.

Result:

No results yet. Choose mode, enter a value, and calculate.

Formula & Equation Used

Formulas used:

V = (4/3)πr3    or    V = πd3/6

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1

Find the volume of a sphere with radius r = 4.0 cm.

  1. Use V = (4/3)πr3.
  2. V = (4/3) × π × (4.0)3 = (4/3) × π × 64 ≈ 268.08 cm3.

Example 2

Find the volume of a sphere with diameter d = 10.0 m.

  1. Use V = πd3/6.
  2. V = π × (10.0)3 / 6 = π × 1000 / 6 ≈ 523.60 m3.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Which units should I use?

Any consistent length unit is fine. If you enter cm, the result is in cm3; if you enter m, the result is in m3, and so on.

Q: What’s the difference between radius and diameter?

The diameter is twice the radius: d = 2r. The calculator can take either and converts as needed.

Q: How should I round my answer?

Match the significant figures of your input data or set a custom number of decimal places.

