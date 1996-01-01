Surface Area Calculator

Find the total surface area of a rectangular prism with length 8, width 5, and height 3.

Find the total surface area of a hemisphere with radius 5.

Find the lateral surface area of a cone with radius 3 and slant height 5.

Find the total surface area of a cylinder with radius 4 and height 10.

Q: What is the difference between total surface area and lateral surface area?

Total surface area includes the entire outside of the solid. Lateral surface area excludes the base or bases and keeps only the side surface when that interpretation is standard for the selected solid.

Q: What does lateral area mean for a hemisphere?

For a hemisphere, lateral area means the curved surface only, 2πr². Total surface area includes the flat circular base too, so it becomes 3πr².

Q: Why does the cone use slant height?

The curved surface of a cone depends on the slant height, not just the vertical height. If you enter radius and height, the calculator computes the slant height automatically.

Q: Why is ellipsoid surface area labeled as approximate?

Unlike a sphere, an ellipsoid does not have a simple elementary exact surface area formula. This calculator uses a standard approximation formula that is accurate for most student use cases.

Q: Can the result sketch show my actual values?

Yes. The live preview uses symbolic labels, and the result sketch can show the actual values you entered. You can also enable units inside result sketch labels.