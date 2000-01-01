Cube Volume Calculator

Enter a cube’s edge length — or a diagonal — to get its volume instantly, with clear steps. Choose your input and output units (cm³, m³, in³, ft³, L, mL).

Background

The volume of a cube is V = a³ where a is the edge length. If you only know a diagonal, use d = a√2 (face) or D = a√3 (space) to find a first.