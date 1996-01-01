Area Calculator

Find the area of a rhombus with diagonals 10 and 8.

Find the area of a sector with radius 7 and central angle 60°.

Find the area of a trapezoid with bases 8 and 12 and height 5.

Find the area of a rectangle with length 8 and width 5.

Q: What unit will the area use?

Area is shown in squared units such as cm², m², in², or ft² based on your selected input unit.

Q: Why do some shapes also show perimeter?

For many shapes, perimeter is a useful companion value, so the calculator can show it when the needed dimensions are available.

Q: What is the difference between a parallelogram and a trapezoid here?

A parallelogram uses one base and one perpendicular height. A trapezoid uses two parallel bases and a height.

Q: What is the difference between a rhombus and a kite here?

Both can use the diagonal formula for area, but they are different geometric shapes. The calculator keeps them separate to help students identify the correct figure.

Q: What is the difference between a circle and a sector?

A circle uses the full formula πr². A sector is only a portion of a circle, so it also depends on the central angle.