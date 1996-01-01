First Law of Thermodynamics quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following statements regarding thermodynamics is false? A false statement would be: 'Energy can be created or destroyed.' The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed, only transferred.

Which law allows calories to be determined by heat transfer from one substance to another? The First Law of Thermodynamics allows calories (a unit of heat) to be determined by measuring heat transfer between substances.

Which law states: 'Energy cannot be created or destroyed'? The First Law of Thermodynamics states that energy cannot be created or destroyed.

Which concept does the First Law of Thermodynamics describe? The First Law of Thermodynamics describes the conservation of energy, meaning energy is transferred between a system and its surroundings but is never created or destroyed.

The heat added to a thermodynamic system minus the work done is equal to which of the following? The heat added to a system minus the work done by the system equals the change in the system's internal energy (ΔE = Q - W).