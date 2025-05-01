What is an acid-base indicator? An acid-base indicator is a weak acid or weak base that changes color at a specific pH, signaling the endpoint of a titration.

What is the endpoint in a titration? The endpoint is the point just after the equivalence point when the indicator changes color.

How does an indicator signal the endpoint of a titration? It signals the endpoint by changing color when the weak form of the indicator is converted to its conjugate form.

Why does the color of an indicator change during a titration? The color changes because the indicator shifts between its weak acid (or base) form and its conjugate form, each having a different color.

What is the ideal pKa value for an indicator used in a titration? The ideal indicator has a pKa value close to the pH at the equivalence point of the titration.

What is the typical pH range over which an indicator changes color? An indicator usually changes color within one pH unit above and below its pKa (pKa ± 1).