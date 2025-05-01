What is the general composition of acids as covalent compounds? Acids are covalent compounds with a hydrogen ion connected to a nonmetal anion or a polyatomic ion.

Where is the hydrogen ion typically located in acid formulas? The hydrogen ion is usually at the beginning of the compound, except in cases like acetic acid and positive amines.

What is an anion? An anion is a negatively charged ion.

How is acetic acid commonly written, and where is the hydrogen located? Acetic acid is written as CH3COOH, with the hydrogen at the end, or as HC2H3O2, with hydrogen at the beginning.

What makes an amine acidic? An amine is acidic if it is positively charged, such as the ammonium ion (NH4+).

What elements are found in amines? Amines contain nitrogen and hydrogen, or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.