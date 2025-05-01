What is a single displacement reaction? A single displacement reaction is when one element replaces another element within a compound to form a new compound.

How does the activity series help predict single displacement reactions? The activity series shows which elements can displace others; elements higher on the chart can displace those below them.

What happens if an element is lower on the activity series than the element in the compound? If an element is lower on the activity series, it cannot displace the element in the compound.

Which element is at the top of the activity series and what does this mean? Lithium is at the top, meaning it can displace any element below it in the series.

What role does hydrogen play in the activity series? Hydrogen acts as a benchmark, separating metals that can displace hydrogen from those that cannot.

What does it mean if a metal is above hydrogen in the activity series? Metals above hydrogen can displace hydrogen from compounds like water, steam, or acids.