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What is a single displacement reaction? A single displacement reaction is when one element replaces another element within a compound to form a new compound. How does the activity series help predict single displacement reactions? The activity series shows which elements can displace others; elements higher on the chart can displace those below them. What happens if an element is lower on the activity series than the element in the compound? If an element is lower on the activity series, it cannot displace the element in the compound. Which element is at the top of the activity series and what does this mean? Lithium is at the top, meaning it can displace any element below it in the series. What role does hydrogen play in the activity series? Hydrogen acts as a benchmark, separating metals that can displace hydrogen from those that cannot. What does it mean if a metal is above hydrogen in the activity series? Metals above hydrogen can displace hydrogen from compounds like water, steam, or acids. What does it mean if a metal is below hydrogen in the activity series? Metals below hydrogen cannot displace hydrogen from compounds. How does the reactivity of elements change as you move down the activity series? As you move down the activity series, the ability of an element to displace others decreases, showing lower reactivity. Which metals can displace hydrogen from acids? Metals above hydrogen in the activity series can displace hydrogen from acids. Which metals can displace hydrogen from liquid water? Only the most reactive metals, such as those at the top of the series, can displace hydrogen from liquid water. Which metals can displace hydrogen from steam (water vapor)? Metals higher in the activity series can displace hydrogen from steam, but not all metals can do this. What is the general trend in the activity series regarding displacement? Elements higher in the series can displace elements below them, but not vice versa. Why is the activity series important in chemistry? It helps predict the outcomes of single displacement reactions and understand chemical reactivity. Can a metal below hydrogen in the activity series displace hydrogen from an acid? No, metals below hydrogen cannot displace hydrogen from an acid. What determines if an element can replace another in a compound during a reaction? The position of the elements in the activity series determines if one can replace another in a compound.
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