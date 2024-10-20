Skip to main content
Activity Series definitions Flashcards

Activity Series definitions
  • Activity Series
    A chart ranking elements by their ability to displace others in compounds, with higher elements displacing lower ones.
  • Single Displacement Reaction
    A chemical reaction where one element replaces another in a compound, forming a new compound.
  • Lithium
    The highest element in the activity series, capable of displacing any element below it.
  • Hydrogen
    Serves as a benchmark in the activity series, separating metals that can displace it from those that cannot.
  • Reactivity
    The tendency of an element to displace another in a compound, decreasing down the activity series.
  • Displacement
    The process of one element replacing another in a compound, as determined by the activity series.
  • Compound
    A substance formed when two or more elements are chemically bonded together.
  • Water Vapor
    The gaseous form of water, from which certain metals can displace hydrogen.
  • Acid
    A substance like H3O+ from which certain metals can displace hydrogen according to the activity series.
  • Element
    A pure substance consisting of one type of atom, which can participate in displacement reactions.
  • Metal
    An element that can displace hydrogen or other metals in the activity series.
  • Strength
    Refers to the position of an element in the activity series, indicating its ability to displace others.