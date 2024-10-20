Activity Series definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Activity Series A chart ranking elements by their ability to displace others in compounds, with higher elements displacing lower ones.

Single Displacement Reaction A chemical reaction where one element replaces another in a compound, forming a new compound.

Lithium The highest element in the activity series, capable of displacing any element below it.

Hydrogen Serves as a benchmark in the activity series, separating metals that can displace it from those that cannot.

Reactivity The tendency of an element to displace another in a compound, decreasing down the activity series.

Displacement The process of one element replacing another in a compound, as determined by the activity series.

Compound A substance formed when two or more elements are chemically bonded together.

Water Vapor The gaseous form of water, from which certain metals can displace hydrogen.

Acid A substance like H3O+ from which certain metals can displace hydrogen according to the activity series.

Element A pure substance consisting of one type of atom, which can participate in displacement reactions.

Metal An element that can displace hydrogen or other metals in the activity series.