Activity Series definitions Flashcards
Back
Activity Series definitions
1/12
Terms in this set (12)
- Activity SeriesA chart ranking elements by their ability to displace others in compounds, with higher elements displacing lower ones.
- Single Displacement ReactionA chemical reaction where one element replaces another in a compound, forming a new compound.
- LithiumThe highest element in the activity series, capable of displacing any element below it.
- HydrogenServes as a benchmark in the activity series, separating metals that can displace it from those that cannot.
- ReactivityThe tendency of an element to displace another in a compound, decreasing down the activity series.
- DisplacementThe process of one element replacing another in a compound, as determined by the activity series.
- CompoundA substance formed when two or more elements are chemically bonded together.
- Water VaporThe gaseous form of water, from which certain metals can displace hydrogen.
- AcidA substance like H3O+ from which certain metals can displace hydrogen according to the activity series.
- ElementA pure substance consisting of one type of atom, which can participate in displacement reactions.
- MetalAn element that can displace hydrogen or other metals in the activity series.
- StrengthRefers to the position of an element in the activity series, indicating its ability to displace others.