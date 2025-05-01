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Who proposed the Arrhenius definition of acids and bases? The Arrhenius definition was proposed by Swedish chemist Asvante Arrhenius in the 1800s. What is an Arrhenius acid? An Arrhenius acid is a compound that produces H+ ions when dissolved in water. What ion does hydrobromic acid produce in water according to Arrhenius? Hydrobromic acid produces H+ ions when dissolved in water. Why is hydrobromic acid considered an Arrhenius acid? It is considered an Arrhenius acid because it creates H+ ions in aqueous solution. What is an Arrhenius base? An Arrhenius base is a compound that produces OH- ions when dissolved in water. What ions does potassium hydroxide produce in water? Potassium hydroxide produces K+ and OH- ions when dissolved in water. Why is potassium hydroxide classified as an Arrhenius base? It is classified as an Arrhenius base because it produces hydroxide (OH-) ions in water. What is the main limitation of the Arrhenius definition? The Arrhenius definition is limited to reactions in aqueous solutions. Do all acid-base reactions occur in aqueous solutions? No, not all acid-base reactions happen within aqueous solutions. Why might the Arrhenius definition not fit all acid-base reactions? Because it only applies to reactions in water, it does not cover acid-base interactions outside aqueous solutions. Is the Arrhenius definition the most inclusive for acids and bases? No, it is not the most inclusive; broader definitions are needed for all types of acids and bases. What is the first type of acid-base definition people usually learn? The Arrhenius definition is typically the first type people rely on or recall. What does the Arrhenius definition help us understand? It provides a foundational understanding of acid–base reactions in aqueous solutions. What ions are produced when an Arrhenius acid dissolves in water? Arrhenius acids produce H+ ions when dissolved in water. What ions are produced when an Arrhenius base dissolves in water? Arrhenius bases produce OH- ions when dissolved in water.
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