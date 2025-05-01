Skip to main content
Back

Arrhenius Acids and Bases quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Who proposed the Arrhenius definition of acids and bases?
    The Arrhenius definition was proposed by Swedish chemist Asvante Arrhenius in the 1800s.
  • What is an Arrhenius acid?
    An Arrhenius acid is a compound that produces H+ ions when dissolved in water.
  • What ion does hydrobromic acid produce in water according to Arrhenius?
    Hydrobromic acid produces H+ ions when dissolved in water.
  • Why is hydrobromic acid considered an Arrhenius acid?
    It is considered an Arrhenius acid because it creates H+ ions in aqueous solution.
  • What is an Arrhenius base?
    An Arrhenius base is a compound that produces OH- ions when dissolved in water.
  • What ions does potassium hydroxide produce in water?
    Potassium hydroxide produces K+ and OH- ions when dissolved in water.
  • Why is potassium hydroxide classified as an Arrhenius base?
    It is classified as an Arrhenius base because it produces hydroxide (OH-) ions in water.
  • What is the main limitation of the Arrhenius definition?
    The Arrhenius definition is limited to reactions in aqueous solutions.
  • Do all acid-base reactions occur in aqueous solutions?
    No, not all acid-base reactions happen within aqueous solutions.
  • Why might the Arrhenius definition not fit all acid-base reactions?
    Because it only applies to reactions in water, it does not cover acid-base interactions outside aqueous solutions.
  • Is the Arrhenius definition the most inclusive for acids and bases?
    No, it is not the most inclusive; broader definitions are needed for all types of acids and bases.
  • What is the first type of acid-base definition people usually learn?
    The Arrhenius definition is typically the first type people rely on or recall.
  • What does the Arrhenius definition help us understand?
    It provides a foundational understanding of acid–base reactions in aqueous solutions.
  • What ions are produced when an Arrhenius acid dissolves in water?
    Arrhenius acids produce H+ ions when dissolved in water.
  • What ions are produced when an Arrhenius base dissolves in water?
    Arrhenius bases produce OH- ions when dissolved in water.