Who proposed the Arrhenius definition of acids and bases? The Arrhenius definition was proposed by Swedish chemist Asvante Arrhenius in the 1800s.

What is an Arrhenius acid? An Arrhenius acid is a compound that produces H+ ions when dissolved in water.

What ion does hydrobromic acid produce in water according to Arrhenius? Hydrobromic acid produces H+ ions when dissolved in water.

Why is hydrobromic acid considered an Arrhenius acid? It is considered an Arrhenius acid because it creates H+ ions in aqueous solution.

What is an Arrhenius base? An Arrhenius base is a compound that produces OH- ions when dissolved in water.

What ions does potassium hydroxide produce in water? Potassium hydroxide produces K+ and OH- ions when dissolved in water.