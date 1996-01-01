Atomic Mass quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the mass of one atom of lithium in atomic mass units (amu)? The mass of one atom of lithium is approximately 6.94 amu.

What is most likely true of an atom with a mass of 15 amu? An atom with a mass of 15 amu likely has a combination of protons and neutrons totaling 15, and is probably an isotope of an element near nitrogen or oxygen.

What is a rule for determining the mass number of an atom or ion? The mass number is determined by adding the number of protons and neutrons in the atom or ion.

What is the atomic mass of mercury? The atomic mass of mercury is approximately 200.59 amu.

What is the atomic mass of copper? The atomic mass of copper is approximately 63.55 amu.

Which value is closest to the mass of a typical atom: 4 amu, 6 amu, 10 amu, or 14 amu? 10 amu is closest to the mass of a typical atom, such as boron or neon.