Atomic Mass quiz #1 Flashcards

Atomic Mass quiz #1
  • What is the mass of one atom of lithium in atomic mass units (amu)?
    The mass of one atom of lithium is approximately 6.94 amu.
  • What is most likely true of an atom with a mass of 15 amu?
    An atom with a mass of 15 amu likely has a combination of protons and neutrons totaling 15, and is probably an isotope of an element near nitrogen or oxygen.
  • What is a rule for determining the mass number of an atom or ion?
    The mass number is determined by adding the number of protons and neutrons in the atom or ion.
  • What is the atomic mass of mercury?
    The atomic mass of mercury is approximately 200.59 amu.
  • What is the atomic mass of copper?
    The atomic mass of copper is approximately 63.55 amu.
  • Which value is closest to the mass of a typical atom: 4 amu, 6 amu, 10 amu, or 14 amu?
    10 amu is closest to the mass of a typical atom, such as boron or neon.
  • What is the atomic mass of oxygen?
    The atomic mass of oxygen is approximately 16.00 amu.
  • What is the atomic mass of carbon?
    The atomic mass of carbon is approximately 12.01 amu.
  • Which element has the lowest atomic mass?
    Hydrogen has the lowest atomic mass, about 1.008 amu.
  • Which number determines how the periodic table is arranged?
    The atomic number determines the arrangement of the periodic table.
  • What is the atomic mass of neon?
    The atomic mass of neon is approximately 20.18 amu.
  • What is the atomic mass of silicon?
    The atomic mass of silicon is approximately 28.09 amu.
  • Which is the weighted average mass of the isotopes of an element?
    The atomic mass is the weighted average mass of the isotopes of an element.
  • What is the atomic mass of helium?
    The atomic mass of helium is approximately 4.00 amu.
  • What is the atomic mass of bromine?
    The atomic mass of bromine is approximately 79.90 amu.
  • What is the approximate mass of an atom that contains 26 protons?
    An atom with 26 protons (iron) has an atomic mass of about 55.85 amu.
  • What is the first element with an atomic mass greater than 100?
    Ruthenium (atomic mass ~101.07 amu) is the first element with an atomic mass greater than 100.
  • What is the mass number of the helium atom?
    The mass number of a typical helium atom is 4.
  • What is the atomic mass of boron?
    The atomic mass of boron is approximately 10.81 amu.
  • What is the atomic mass of gold?
    The atomic mass of gold is approximately 196.97 amu.
  • Which number gives the atomic mass of the element?
    The number below the element symbol on the periodic table gives the atomic mass.
  • What is the atomic mass of nitrogen?
    The atomic mass of nitrogen is approximately 14.01 amu.
  • How many protons does thorium have?
    Thorium has 90 protons.
  • What is the mass number of a potassium (K) atom that has 20 neutrons?
    The mass number is 39 (19 protons + 20 neutrons).
  • Which value is closest to the mass of a typical atom?
    10 amu is closest to the mass of a typical atom.
  • What is the average atomic mass (in amu) of element M?
    The average atomic mass of element M depends on its isotopic composition; more information is needed.
  • What is the atomic mass of barium?
    The atomic mass of barium is approximately 137.33 amu.
  • How many protons are in an atom of krypton?
    Krypton has 36 protons.
  • How many protons does chlorine have?
    Chlorine has 17 protons.
  • What is the atomic mass of calcium?
    The atomic mass of calcium is approximately 40.08 amu.
  • What is the atomic mass of fluorine?
    The atomic mass of fluorine is approximately 18.998 amu.
  • What is the atomic mass of silver?
    The atomic mass of silver is approximately 107.87 amu.
  • What is the atomic mass of cobalt?
    The atomic mass of cobalt is approximately 58.93 amu.
  • What is the atomic mass of potassium?
    The atomic mass of potassium is approximately 39.10 amu.
  • Who first determined atomic weights for elements?
    John Dalton first determined atomic weights for elements.
  • A Dalton is a unit of which of the following?
    A Dalton is a unit of atomic mass.
  • What is the atomic mass of chlorine?
    The atomic mass of chlorine is approximately 35.45 amu.
  • Which is a factor in determining the average atomic mass of an element?
    The percent abundance and mass of each isotope are factors in determining average atomic mass.
  • What is the atomic mass of lead?
    The atomic mass of lead is approximately 207.2 amu.
  • What is the atomic mass of iron?
    The atomic mass of iron is approximately 55.85 amu.