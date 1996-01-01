Atomic Mass quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the mass of one atom of lithium in atomic mass units (amu)?
The mass of one atom of lithium is approximately 6.94 amu.What is most likely true of an atom with a mass of 15 amu?
An atom with a mass of 15 amu likely has a combination of protons and neutrons totaling 15, and is probably an isotope of an element near nitrogen or oxygen.What is a rule for determining the mass number of an atom or ion?
The mass number is determined by adding the number of protons and neutrons in the atom or ion.What is the atomic mass of mercury?
The atomic mass of mercury is approximately 200.59 amu.What is the atomic mass of copper?
The atomic mass of copper is approximately 63.55 amu.Which value is closest to the mass of a typical atom: 4 amu, 6 amu, 10 amu, or 14 amu?
10 amu is closest to the mass of a typical atom, such as boron or neon.What is the atomic mass of oxygen?
The atomic mass of oxygen is approximately 16.00 amu.What is the atomic mass of carbon?
The atomic mass of carbon is approximately 12.01 amu.Which element has the lowest atomic mass?
Hydrogen has the lowest atomic mass, about 1.008 amu.Which number determines how the periodic table is arranged?
The atomic number determines the arrangement of the periodic table.What is the atomic mass of neon?
The atomic mass of neon is approximately 20.18 amu.What is the atomic mass of silicon?
The atomic mass of silicon is approximately 28.09 amu.Which is the weighted average mass of the isotopes of an element?
The atomic mass is the weighted average mass of the isotopes of an element.What is the atomic mass of helium?
The atomic mass of helium is approximately 4.00 amu.What is the atomic mass of bromine?
The atomic mass of bromine is approximately 79.90 amu.What is the approximate mass of an atom that contains 26 protons?
An atom with 26 protons (iron) has an atomic mass of about 55.85 amu.What is the first element with an atomic mass greater than 100?
Ruthenium (atomic mass ~101.07 amu) is the first element with an atomic mass greater than 100.What is the mass number of the helium atom?
The mass number of a typical helium atom is 4.What is the atomic mass of boron?
The atomic mass of boron is approximately 10.81 amu.What is the atomic mass of gold?
The atomic mass of gold is approximately 196.97 amu.Which number gives the atomic mass of the element?
The number below the element symbol on the periodic table gives the atomic mass.What is the atomic mass of nitrogen?
The atomic mass of nitrogen is approximately 14.01 amu.How many protons does thorium have?
Thorium has 90 protons.What is the mass number of a potassium (K) atom that has 20 neutrons?
The mass number is 39 (19 protons + 20 neutrons).Which value is closest to the mass of a typical atom?
10 amu is closest to the mass of a typical atom.What is the average atomic mass (in amu) of element M?
The average atomic mass of element M depends on its isotopic composition; more information is needed.What is the atomic mass of barium?
The atomic mass of barium is approximately 137.33 amu.How many protons are in an atom of krypton?
Krypton has 36 protons.How many protons does chlorine have?
Chlorine has 17 protons.What is the atomic mass of calcium?
The atomic mass of calcium is approximately 40.08 amu.What is the atomic mass of fluorine?
The atomic mass of fluorine is approximately 18.998 amu.What is the atomic mass of silver?
The atomic mass of silver is approximately 107.87 amu.What is the atomic mass of cobalt?
The atomic mass of cobalt is approximately 58.93 amu.What is the atomic mass of potassium?
The atomic mass of potassium is approximately 39.10 amu.Who first determined atomic weights for elements?
John Dalton first determined atomic weights for elements.A Dalton is a unit of which of the following?
A Dalton is a unit of atomic mass.What is the atomic mass of chlorine?
The atomic mass of chlorine is approximately 35.45 amu.Which is a factor in determining the average atomic mass of an element?
The percent abundance and mass of each isotope are factors in determining average atomic mass.What is the atomic mass of lead?
The atomic mass of lead is approximately 207.2 amu.What is the atomic mass of iron?
The atomic mass of iron is approximately 55.85 amu.