Atomic Mass quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the atomic mass for carbon? The atomic mass for carbon is approximately 12.01 amu.

What is the atomic mass of magnesium? The atomic mass of magnesium is approximately 24.31 amu.

Which element has the largest atomic mass? Oganesson (Og) has the largest atomic mass among known elements.

What is the atomic mass of lithium? The atomic mass of lithium is approximately 6.94 amu.

How many protons are in silver? Silver has 47 protons.

What is the atomic mass of nickel? The atomic mass of nickel is approximately 58.69 amu.