Atomic Mass quiz #3 Flashcards

Atomic Mass quiz #3
  • Which unit is used for measuring atomic mass?
    Atomic mass is measured in atomic mass units (amu) or Daltons.
  • What is the atomic mass of titanium?
    The atomic mass of titanium is approximately 47.87 amu.
  • What property determines the identity of the element mercury?
    The atomic number determines the identity of mercury.
  • What is the atomic mass of sodium?
    The atomic mass of sodium is approximately 22.99 amu.
  • Which term refers to the average mass for all the isotopes of an atom?
    Atomic mass refers to the average mass for all the isotopes of an atom.
  • How many protons does lithium-7 have?
    Lithium-7 has 3 protons.
  • What is the atomic mass of arsenic?
    The atomic mass of arsenic is approximately 74.92 amu.
  • What element determines the atomic mass unit?
    The atomic mass unit is defined based on the carbon-12 isotope.
  • What is the atomic weight of oxygen?
    The atomic weight (atomic mass) of oxygen is approximately 16.00 amu.
  • What is the mass number for the element Cu?
    The most common mass number for copper is 63 or 65, depending on the isotope.
  • What is the average atomic mass of fluorine?
    The average atomic mass of fluorine is approximately 18.998 amu.
  • What is the average atomic mass of platinum?
    The average atomic mass of platinum is approximately 195.08 amu.
  • What is the difference between the atomic number and the mass number?
    Atomic number is the number of protons; mass number is the sum of protons and neutrons.
  • What is the difference between atomic mass and atomic number?
    Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of isotopes; atomic number is the number of protons.
  • What is the atomic mass of aluminum?
    The atomic mass of aluminum is approximately 26.98 amu.
  • What is the definition of one atomic mass unit?
    One atomic mass unit is defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon-12 atom.
  • What is the atomic mass of a magnesium atom?
    The atomic mass of magnesium is approximately 24.31 amu.
  • What is the average mass of a single silicon atom in grams?
    The average mass of a single silicon atom is about 4.65 × 10⁻²³ grams.
  • Atomic mass is measured in which of the following units?
    Atomic mass is measured in atomic mass units (amu) or Daltons.
  • What instrument is used to measure the mass of atoms?
    A mass spectrometer is used to measure the mass of atoms.
  • How is an atomic mass unit defined?
    An atomic mass unit is defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon-12 atom.
  • How many times heavier is the He atom compared to the H atom?
    A helium atom is about 4 times heavier than a hydrogen atom.
  • Which of the following elements has the greatest atomic mass?
    Oganesson (Og) has the greatest atomic mass among known elements.
  • What is the atomic mass of Ne?
    The atomic mass of Ne (neon) is approximately 20.18 amu.
  • How many protons does neon (Ne) have?
    Neon has 10 protons.
  • Chlorine has an atomic number of 17 and has 18 neutrons. What is its mass number?
    The mass number is 35 (17 protons + 18 neutrons).
  • What is the average atomic mass of phosphorus?
    The average atomic mass of phosphorus is approximately 30.97 amu.
  • What is the average atomic mass of uranium to the nearest hundredth of an atomic mass unit?
    The average atomic mass of uranium is approximately 238.03 amu.
  • An atom of iodine contains 75 neutrons. What is its mass number?
    The mass number is 127 (52 protons + 75 neutrons).
  • What is the mass of an atom that contains 13 protons?
    An atom with 13 protons (aluminum) has a mass of about 27 amu.
  • What is the average mass of a single argon atom in grams?
    The average mass of a single argon atom is about 6.63 × 10⁻²³ grams.
  • Which three types of information are needed to calculate an average atomic mass?
    Isotope masses, percent abundances, and the number of isotopes are needed.
  • What is the average mass of a single sulfur atom in grams?
    The average mass of a single sulfur atom is about 5.32 × 10⁻²³ grams.
  • What is the atomic number of argon?
    The atomic number of argon is 18.
  • If the atomic weight of nitrogen is 14.0, what does this mean?
    It means the average atomic mass of nitrogen is 14.0 amu.
  • What is the atomic number of zirconium? 39, 40, 41, or 42?
    The atomic number of zirconium is 40.
  • What is the atomic mass of neon? Give your answer to the nearest tenth.
    The atomic mass of neon is 20.2 amu (to the nearest tenth).
  • Which element has the greatest average atomic mass?
    Oganesson (Og) has the greatest average atomic mass.
  • Which element has an atomic mass of 106.42?
    Palladium (Pd) has an atomic mass of 106.42 amu.
  • Knowing the atomic mass of an element allows inferences about which of the following?
    It allows inferences about the element's isotopic composition and average mass per atom.