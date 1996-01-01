Atomic Mass quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which unit is used for measuring atomic mass? Atomic mass is measured in atomic mass units (amu) or Daltons.

What is the atomic mass of titanium? The atomic mass of titanium is approximately 47.87 amu.

What property determines the identity of the element mercury? The atomic number determines the identity of mercury.

What is the atomic mass of sodium? The atomic mass of sodium is approximately 22.99 amu.

Which term refers to the average mass for all the isotopes of an atom? Atomic mass refers to the average mass for all the isotopes of an atom.

How many protons does lithium-7 have? Lithium-7 has 3 protons.