Atomic Mass quiz #3 Flashcards

Atomic Mass quiz #3
Which unit is used for measuring atomic mass?
Atomic mass is measured in atomic mass units (amu) or Daltons.What is the atomic mass of titanium?
The atomic mass of titanium is approximately 47.87 amu.What property determines the identity of the element mercury?
The atomic number determines the identity of mercury.What is the atomic mass of sodium?
The atomic mass of sodium is approximately 22.99 amu.Which term refers to the average mass for all the isotopes of an atom?
Atomic mass refers to the average mass for all the isotopes of an atom.How many protons does lithium-7 have?
Lithium-7 has 3 protons.What is the atomic mass of arsenic?
The atomic mass of arsenic is approximately 74.92 amu.What element determines the atomic mass unit?
The atomic mass unit is defined based on the carbon-12 isotope.What is the atomic weight of oxygen?
The atomic weight (atomic mass) of oxygen is approximately 16.00 amu.What is the mass number for the element Cu?
The most common mass number for copper is 63 or 65, depending on the isotope.What is the average atomic mass of fluorine?
The average atomic mass of fluorine is approximately 18.998 amu.What is the average atomic mass of platinum?
The average atomic mass of platinum is approximately 195.08 amu.What is the difference between the atomic number and the mass number?
Atomic number is the number of protons; mass number is the sum of protons and neutrons.What is the difference between atomic mass and atomic number?
Atomic mass is the weighted average mass of isotopes; atomic number is the number of protons.What is the atomic mass of aluminum?
The atomic mass of aluminum is approximately 26.98 amu.What is the definition of one atomic mass unit?
One atomic mass unit is defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon-12 atom.What is the atomic mass of a magnesium atom?
The atomic mass of magnesium is approximately 24.31 amu.What is the average mass of a single silicon atom in grams?
The average mass of a single silicon atom is about 4.65 × 10⁻²³ grams.Atomic mass is measured in which of the following units?
Atomic mass is measured in atomic mass units (amu) or Daltons.What instrument is used to measure the mass of atoms?
A mass spectrometer is used to measure the mass of atoms.How is an atomic mass unit defined?
An atomic mass unit is defined as 1/12 the mass of a carbon-12 atom.How many times heavier is the He atom compared to the H atom?
A helium atom is about 4 times heavier than a hydrogen atom.Which of the following elements has the greatest atomic mass?
Oganesson (Og) has the greatest atomic mass among known elements.What is the atomic mass of Ne?
The atomic mass of Ne (neon) is approximately 20.18 amu.How many protons does neon (Ne) have?
Neon has 10 protons.Chlorine has an atomic number of 17 and has 18 neutrons. What is its mass number?
The mass number is 35 (17 protons + 18 neutrons).What is the average atomic mass of phosphorus?
The average atomic mass of phosphorus is approximately 30.97 amu.What is the average atomic mass of uranium to the nearest hundredth of an atomic mass unit?
The average atomic mass of uranium is approximately 238.03 amu.An atom of iodine contains 75 neutrons. What is its mass number?
The mass number is 127 (52 protons + 75 neutrons).What is the mass of an atom that contains 13 protons?
An atom with 13 protons (aluminum) has a mass of about 27 amu.What is the average mass of a single argon atom in grams?
The average mass of a single argon atom is about 6.63 × 10⁻²³ grams.Which three types of information are needed to calculate an average atomic mass?
Isotope masses, percent abundances, and the number of isotopes are needed.What is the average mass of a single sulfur atom in grams?
The average mass of a single sulfur atom is about 5.32 × 10⁻²³ grams.What is the atomic number of argon?
The atomic number of argon is 18.If the atomic weight of nitrogen is 14.0, what does this mean?
It means the average atomic mass of nitrogen is 14.0 amu.What is the atomic number of zirconium? 39, 40, 41, or 42?
The atomic number of zirconium is 40.What is the atomic mass of neon? Give your answer to the nearest tenth.
The atomic mass of neon is 20.2 amu (to the nearest tenth).Which element has the greatest average atomic mass?
Oganesson (Og) has the greatest average atomic mass.Which element has an atomic mass of 106.42?
Palladium (Pd) has an atomic mass of 106.42 amu.Knowing the atomic mass of an element allows inferences about which of the following?
It allows inferences about the element's isotopic composition and average mass per atom.