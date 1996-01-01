Atomic Mass quiz #4 Flashcards
What statement best describes the atomic weight of an element?
Atomic weight is the weighted average mass of all naturally occurring isotopes of an element.Which element has the greatest average atomic mass: iodine, bromine, tellurium, or krypton?
Iodine has the greatest average atomic mass among these elements.The atomic mass of the element niobium (Nb) is 92.906 amu. Which measurement is correct?
The atomic mass of niobium is correctly measured as 92.906 amu.Which numerical setup can be used to calculate the atomic mass of the element copper?
Atomic mass = (isotope 1 mass × fractional abundance) + (isotope 2 mass × fractional abundance).The box for an element from the periodic table is shown. Which is the atomic mass?
The atomic mass is the number below the element symbol, usually not a whole number.What is the average atomic mass (in amu) of element M? 2.86, 5.36, 24.30, or 24.98?
The average atomic mass of element M is 24.30 amu.Which numerical setup can be used to calculate the atomic mass of the element bromine?
Atomic mass = (isotope 1 mass × fractional abundance) + (isotope 2 mass × fractional abundance).Which element has an atomic mass of 131.3?
Xenon (Xe) has an atomic mass of 131.3 amu.What do the whole numbers on the periodic table represent?
The whole numbers on the periodic table represent atomic numbers.Which nonmetallic period 3 element has an atomic mass of 32?
Sulfur is a nonmetallic period 3 element with an atomic mass of about 32 amu.Based on the information that is given, which atom in the table has the highest mass?
The atom with the highest atomic mass in the table is the one with the largest atomic mass value.Which element would you expect to have a higher mass: cadmium or zinc?
Cadmium has a higher atomic mass than zinc.Which nonmetal halogen family element has an atomic mass of 35?
Chlorine is a halogen with an atomic mass of about 35 amu.An atom's atomic mass is best described as the mass of
An atom's atomic mass is best described as the weighted average mass of its isotopes.What is the mass number of an ion with 105 electrons, 157 neutrons, and a +1 charge?
The mass number is the sum of protons and neutrons; more information is needed to determine protons.How do you calculate average atomic mass?
Average atomic mass is calculated by multiplying each isotope's mass by its fractional abundance and summing the results.Which element has an atomic mass of 106.42?
Palladium (Pd) has an atomic mass of 106.42 amu.How do you find average atomic mass?
Multiply each isotope's mass by its fractional abundance and add the results.Which period 2 element has an atomic mass of 11?
Sodium is not in period 2; lithium (atomic mass ~6.94) and boron (~10.81) are closest.Which element has the lowest atomic mass?
Hydrogen has the lowest atomic mass.Which atomic numbers add up to 200?
Any combination of elements whose atomic numbers sum to 200; for example, gold (79) and lead (82) and zinc (39).What are the factors that affect the average atomic mass of a mixture of isotopes?
The masses and percent abundances of the isotopes affect the average atomic mass.Based on the information in this figure, what is the atomic number of chlorine?
The atomic number of chlorine is 17.What is the approximate mass of an atom that contains 26 protons, 26 electrons, and 19 neutrons?
The mass number is 45 (26 protons + 19 neutrons), so the atomic mass is about 45 amu.The atomic mass of an element is equal to the number of
The atomic mass is not equal to a number of particles; it is the weighted average mass of isotopes.What is the average atomic mass of titanium on that planet?
The average atomic mass of titanium depends on its isotopic composition on that planet.