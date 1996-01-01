Atomic Mass quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 26 ) Hide definitions

What statement best describes the atomic weight of an element? Atomic weight is the weighted average mass of all naturally occurring isotopes of an element.

Which element has the greatest average atomic mass: iodine, bromine, tellurium, or krypton? Iodine has the greatest average atomic mass among these elements.

The atomic mass of the element niobium (Nb) is 92.906 amu. Which measurement is correct? The atomic mass of niobium is correctly measured as 92.906 amu.

Which numerical setup can be used to calculate the atomic mass of the element copper? Atomic mass = (isotope 1 mass × fractional abundance) + (isotope 2 mass × fractional abundance).

The box for an element from the periodic table is shown. Which is the atomic mass? The atomic mass is the number below the element symbol, usually not a whole number.

What is the average atomic mass (in amu) of element M? 2.86, 5.36, 24.30, or 24.98? The average atomic mass of element M is 24.30 amu.