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What is the main difference between crystalline and amorphous solids? Crystalline solids have highly ordered arrangements of particles, while amorphous solids have randomly arranged particles with no discernible pattern. What are the four main types of crystalline solids? The four main types are ionic solids, molecular solids, covalent network solids, and metals. What is the smallest unit in an ionic solid? The smallest unit in an ionic solid is the ion, specifically a cation and an anion. What type of electrostatic force holds ionic solids together? Ionic solids are held together by electrostatic attraction between positive and negative ions. List two properties of ionic solids. Ionic solids are typically brittle and hard, and they have high melting points. Give an example of an ionic solid. Sodium chloride (NaCl) is an example of an ionic solid. What is the smallest unit in a molecular solid? The smallest unit in a molecular solid is the molecule. What type of force holds molecular solids together? Molecular solids are held together by intermolecular forces. Describe the texture and melting point of molecular solids. Molecular solids are generally soft and have low to moderate melting points. What is a common example of a molecular solid? Ice (solid H2O) is a common example of a molecular solid. What is the smallest unit in a covalent network solid? The smallest unit in a covalent network solid is the atom. What type of bonding is found in covalent network solids? Covalent network solids are held together by covalent bonds. What are two properties of covalent network solids? Covalent network solids are extremely hard and have very high melting points. What is a well-known example of a covalent network solid? Diamond, a form of carbon, is a well-known example of a covalent network solid. How do amorphous solids differ from crystalline solids in terms of melting point and flow? Amorphous solids do not have a distinct melting point and can flow, unlike crystalline solids.
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids quiz
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Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
7 problems
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Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
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13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 1 of 3
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13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 2 of 3
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13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
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