What is the main difference between crystalline and amorphous solids? Crystalline solids have highly ordered arrangements of particles, while amorphous solids have randomly arranged particles with no discernible pattern.

What are the four main types of crystalline solids? The four main types are ionic solids, molecular solids, covalent network solids, and metals.

What is the smallest unit in an ionic solid? The smallest unit in an ionic solid is the ion, specifically a cation and an anion.

What type of electrostatic force holds ionic solids together? Ionic solids are held together by electrostatic attraction between positive and negative ions.

List two properties of ionic solids. Ionic solids are typically brittle and hard, and they have high melting points.

Give an example of an ionic solid. Sodium chloride (NaCl) is an example of an ionic solid.