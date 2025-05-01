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What does it mean that water is amphoteric? It means water can act as both an acid and a base. What is autoionization in water? Autoionization is when water molecules react with each other, transferring an H+ ion from one molecule to another. What ions are produced during the autoionization of water? Hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH-) are produced. What is the ionization constant of water called? It is called Kw. How is Kw expressed in terms of ion concentrations? Kw = [H3O+][OH-], the product of the concentrations of hydronium and hydroxide ions. At what temperature is Kw equal to 1.0 × 10^-14? At 25°C. What is the relationship between pH and pOH in water at 25°C? pH + pOH = 14. Why are liquids and solids not included in the Kw expression? Because equilibrium constants only consider aqueous and gaseous species. What happens to the concentration of OH- if the concentration of H3O+ increases? The concentration of OH- decreases, maintaining the balance in the solution. What does it mean if [H3O+] equals [OH-] in a solution? The solution is neutral, as in pure water. Is Kw temperature dependent? Yes, Kw changes with temperature. What is the general trend of Kw as temperature increases? Kw generally increases as temperature increases. If the temperature is not 25°C, will Kw still be 1.0 × 10^-14? No, Kw will have a different value at other temperatures. Will you be given the value of Kw at temperatures other than 25°C? Yes, you will be provided with the new Kw value for calculations at other temperatures. Why is remembering the value of Kw at 25°C important? Because it is a standard reference point in chemistry and is used in many calculations involving pH and pOH.
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