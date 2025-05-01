What does it mean that water is amphoteric? It means water can act as both an acid and a base.

What is autoionization in water? Autoionization is when water molecules react with each other, transferring an H+ ion from one molecule to another.

What ions are produced during the autoionization of water? Hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH-) are produced.

What is the ionization constant of water called? It is called Kw.

How is Kw expressed in terms of ion concentrations? Kw = [H3O+][OH-], the product of the concentrations of hydronium and hydroxide ions.

At what temperature is Kw equal to 1.0 × 10^-14? At 25°C.