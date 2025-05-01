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Auto-Ionization quiz

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  • What does it mean that water is amphoteric?
    It means water can act as both an acid and a base.
  • What is autoionization in water?
    Autoionization is when water molecules react with each other, transferring an H+ ion from one molecule to another.
  • What ions are produced during the autoionization of water?
    Hydronium ions (H3O+) and hydroxide ions (OH-) are produced.
  • What is the ionization constant of water called?
    It is called Kw.
  • How is Kw expressed in terms of ion concentrations?
    Kw = [H3O+][OH-], the product of the concentrations of hydronium and hydroxide ions.
  • At what temperature is Kw equal to 1.0 × 10^-14?
    At 25°C.
  • What is the relationship between pH and pOH in water at 25°C?
    pH + pOH = 14.
  • Why are liquids and solids not included in the Kw expression?
    Because equilibrium constants only consider aqueous and gaseous species.
  • What happens to the concentration of OH- if the concentration of H3O+ increases?
    The concentration of OH- decreases, maintaining the balance in the solution.
  • What does it mean if [H3O+] equals [OH-] in a solution?
    The solution is neutral, as in pure water.
  • Is Kw temperature dependent?
    Yes, Kw changes with temperature.
  • What is the general trend of Kw as temperature increases?
    Kw generally increases as temperature increases.
  • If the temperature is not 25°C, will Kw still be 1.0 × 10^-14?
    No, Kw will have a different value at other temperatures.
  • Will you be given the value of Kw at temperatures other than 25°C?
    Yes, you will be provided with the new Kw value for calculations at other temperatures.
  • Why is remembering the value of Kw at 25°C important?
    Because it is a standard reference point in chemistry and is used in many calculations involving pH and pOH.