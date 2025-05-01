What does the average rate of a chemical reaction measure? It measures the change in concentration of a reactant or product over a period of time.

How is the sign of the rate different for reactants and products? The rate is negative for reactants (since they are consumed) and positive for products (since they are formed).

What is the general formula for the average rate of reaction? Rate = change in concentration / change in time.

How do you calculate the change in concentration for a substance? Change in concentration is final concentration minus initial concentration.

What do the brackets [ ] around a chemical species represent? They represent the concentration of that species, usually in molarity.

In the rate expression, what does 'a' represent for reactants? 'a' is the stoichiometric coefficient of the reactant from the balanced chemical equation.