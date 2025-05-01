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What does the average rate of a chemical reaction measure? It measures the change in concentration of a reactant or product over a period of time. How is the sign of the rate different for reactants and products? The rate is negative for reactants (since they are consumed) and positive for products (since they are formed). What is the general formula for the average rate of reaction? Rate = change in concentration / change in time. How do you calculate the change in concentration for a substance? Change in concentration is final concentration minus initial concentration. What do the brackets [ ] around a chemical species represent? They represent the concentration of that species, usually in molarity. In the rate expression, what does 'a' represent for reactants? 'a' is the stoichiometric coefficient of the reactant from the balanced chemical equation. How is the rate of disappearance of a reactant expressed mathematically? It is expressed as -1/a × (change in concentration of reactant / change in time). How is the rate of appearance of a product expressed mathematically? It is expressed as +1/b × (change in concentration of product / change in time), where b is the stoichiometric coefficient. Why is the rate of reactant consumption negative? Because reactants are being used up, so their concentration decreases over time. Why is the rate of product formation positive? Because products are being formed, so their concentration increases over time. What does the change in time (Δt) represent in the rate equation? It is the final time minus the initial time over which the concentration change is measured. How are stoichiometric coefficients used in rate expressions? They adjust the rate expressions so that the rate of disappearance of reactants equals the rate of appearance of products. What is the relationship between the rates of reactant disappearance and product appearance? When adjusted for stoichiometric coefficients, the rates are equal in magnitude but opposite in sign. Why is it important to use a balanced chemical equation when calculating average rates? Because the stoichiometric coefficients ensure the correct relationship between the rates of all species involved. What does the average rate tell us about a chemical reaction? It tells us how quickly reactants are consumed or products are formed over a specific time interval.
Average Rate of Reaction quiz
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