Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Average Rate of Reaction definitions Flashcards

Back
Average Rate of Reaction definitions
1/12
  • Rate of Reaction
    The change in concentration of reactants or products over time, indicating how fast a reaction occurs.
  • Concentration
    The amount of a substance in a given volume, often expressed in molarity for reactions.
  • Molarity
    A measure of concentration, representing moles of solute per liter of solution.
  • Reactants
    Substances consumed during a chemical reaction, leading to a decrease in their concentration.
  • Products
    Substances formed during a chemical reaction, resulting in an increase in their concentration.
  • Stoichiometric Coefficients
    Numbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of moles of reactants and products.
  • Balanced Chemical Equation
    An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, reflecting conservation of mass.
  • Final Concentration
    The concentration of a substance at the end of a reaction or time period.
  • Initial Concentration
    The concentration of a substance at the start of a reaction or time period.
  • Change in Time
    The difference between the final and initial time during which a reaction occurs.
  • Average Rate
    The overall change in concentration of reactants or products over a specified time interval.
  • General Rate Expression
    A formula representing the rate of reaction as change in concentration over change in time.