Average Rate of Reaction definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Rate of Reaction The change in concentration of reactants or products over time, indicating how fast a reaction occurs.

Concentration The amount of a substance in a given volume, often expressed in molarity for reactions.

Molarity A measure of concentration, representing moles of solute per liter of solution.

Reactants Substances consumed during a chemical reaction, leading to a decrease in their concentration.

Products Substances formed during a chemical reaction, resulting in an increase in their concentration.

Stoichiometric Coefficients Numbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of moles of reactants and products.

Balanced Chemical Equation An equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, reflecting conservation of mass.

Final Concentration The concentration of a substance at the end of a reaction or time period.

Initial Concentration The concentration of a substance at the start of a reaction or time period.

Change in Time The difference between the final and initial time during which a reaction occurs.

Average Rate The overall change in concentration of reactants or products over a specified time interval.