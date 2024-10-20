Average Rate of Reaction definitions Flashcards
Average Rate of Reaction definitions
- Rate of ReactionThe change in concentration of reactants or products over time, indicating how fast a reaction occurs.
- ConcentrationThe amount of a substance in a given volume, often expressed in molarity for reactions.
- MolarityA measure of concentration, representing moles of solute per liter of solution.
- ReactantsSubstances consumed during a chemical reaction, leading to a decrease in their concentration.
- ProductsSubstances formed during a chemical reaction, resulting in an increase in their concentration.
- Stoichiometric CoefficientsNumbers in a balanced equation indicating the ratio of moles of reactants and products.
- Balanced Chemical EquationAn equation with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides, reflecting conservation of mass.
- Final ConcentrationThe concentration of a substance at the end of a reaction or time period.
- Initial ConcentrationThe concentration of a substance at the start of a reaction or time period.
- Change in TimeThe difference between the final and initial time during which a reaction occurs.
- Average RateThe overall change in concentration of reactants or products over a specified time interval.
- General Rate ExpressionA formula representing the rate of reaction as change in concentration over change in time.