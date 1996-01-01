Balancing Chemical Equations quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which symbol in a chemical equation separates the reactants from the products? The arrow (→) separates the reactants from the products in a chemical equation.

What is produced when calcium reacts with fluorine in a synthesis reaction? Ca + F2 → ________ Calcium fluoride (CaF2) is produced: Ca + F2 → CaF2.

How many atoms of hydrogen are on the product side of the balanced equation: Fe + H2O → FeO + H2? There are 2 hydrogen atoms on the product side (in H2).

Which equation is correctly balanced for hydrogen and oxygen reacting to form water? 2H2 + O2 → 2H2O is the correctly balanced equation.

Why is it important to include coefficients in chemical equations? Coefficients ensure the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides, maintaining the law of conservation of mass.

What is the balanced equation for the combustion of magnesium? 2Mg + O2 → 2MgO is the balanced equation for magnesium combustion.