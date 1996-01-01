Balancing Chemical Equations quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What information is not given by the coefficients in a balanced chemical equation? Coefficients do not provide information about the physical state or energy changes.

In the reaction 2H2 + O2 → 2H2O, how many molecules of water are produced? 2 molecules of water are produced.

Why is it important to balance a chemical equation? Balancing ensures the law of conservation of mass is obeyed and allows for correct stoichiometric calculations.

Which of the following equations is balanced correctly? A balanced equation has equal numbers of each atom on both sides.

Why should you not change the subscripts in chemical formulas when balancing chemical equations? Changing subscripts alters the chemical identity of the compound.

How many different elements are in the chemical equation? Count the unique chemical symbols in the equation to determine the number of elements.