Balancing Chemical Equations quiz #3 Flashcards

Explain why chemical equations have to be balanced. To obey the law of conservation of mass and ensure accurate stoichiometric calculations.

Balance the chemical equation: N2O3 → N2 + O2. 2N2O3 → 2N2 + 3O2 is the balanced equation.

BaCl2 + MgSO4 → ? What are the products? BaSO4 + MgCl2 are the products; the balanced equation is BaCl2 + MgSO4 → BaSO4 + MgCl2.

Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction shown. Write the equation so that the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides.

H2O2(aq) + ClO2(aq) → ClO2−(aq) + O2(g). Is this equation balanced? No, it is not balanced; balancing is required.

Write a balanced overall reaction from these unbalanced half-reactions. Combine the half-reactions and balance both atoms and charges.