Balancing Chemical Equations quiz #3 Flashcards

Balancing Chemical Equations quiz #3

Balancing Chemical Equations quiz #3
  • Explain why chemical equations have to be balanced.
    To obey the law of conservation of mass and ensure accurate stoichiometric calculations.
  • Balance the chemical equation: N2O3 → N2 + O2.
    2N2O3 → 2N2 + 3O2 is the balanced equation.
  • BaCl2 + MgSO4 → ? What are the products?
    BaSO4 + MgCl2 are the products; the balanced equation is BaCl2 + MgSO4 → BaSO4 + MgCl2.
  • Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction shown.
    Write the equation so that the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides.
  • H2O2(aq) + ClO2(aq) → ClO2−(aq) + O2(g). Is this equation balanced?
    No, it is not balanced; balancing is required.
  • Write a balanced overall reaction from these unbalanced half-reactions.
    Combine the half-reactions and balance both atoms and charges.
  • 2Fe3+(aq) + 3Sn(s) → 2Fe(s) + 3Sn2+(aq). Is this equation balanced?
    Yes, this equation is balanced.
  • The reaction between elemental phosphorus P4(s) and O2(g) to make P4O10(s): Write the balanced equation.
    P4 + 5O2 → P4O10 is the balanced equation.
  • Balance the equation in acidic conditions. Phases are optional.
    Balance both atoms and charges, adding H+ and H2O as needed.
  • To balance a chemical equation, it may be necessary to adjust the
    Coefficients in front of the chemical formulas.
  • Select the coefficients necessary to balance each equation. Choose a coefficient for every compound.
    Choose coefficients so that the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides.
  • 2KClO3(s) → 2KCl(s) + 3O2(g). Is this equation balanced?
    Yes, this equation is balanced.
  • Enter a balanced equation for the dissolution of CaCO3.
    CaCO3(s) → Ca2+(aq) + CO3^2−(aq)
  • BaI2(aq) + AgNO3(aq) → What are the products?
    Ba(NO3)2(aq) + 2AgI(s) are the products.
  • 2CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g). Is this equation balanced?
    No, it is not balanced; balancing is required.
  • C3H8 + O2 = CO2 + H2O. What is the balanced equation?
    C3H8 + 5O2 → 3CO2 + 4H2O is the balanced equation.
  • Balance the equations by inserting coefficients as needed.
    Insert coefficients so that the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides.
  • 2SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2SO3(g). Is this equation balanced?
    Yes, this equation is balanced.