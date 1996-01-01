Balancing Chemical Equations quiz #3 Flashcards
Balancing Chemical Equations quiz #3
Explain why chemical equations have to be balanced.
To obey the law of conservation of mass and ensure accurate stoichiometric calculations.Balance the chemical equation: N2O3 → N2 + O2.
2N2O3 → 2N2 + 3O2 is the balanced equation.BaCl2 + MgSO4 → ? What are the products?
BaSO4 + MgCl2 are the products; the balanced equation is BaCl2 + MgSO4 → BaSO4 + MgCl2.Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction shown.
Write the equation so that the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides.H2O2(aq) + ClO2(aq) → ClO2−(aq) + O2(g). Is this equation balanced?
No, it is not balanced; balancing is required.Write a balanced overall reaction from these unbalanced half-reactions.
Combine the half-reactions and balance both atoms and charges.2Fe3+(aq) + 3Sn(s) → 2Fe(s) + 3Sn2+(aq). Is this equation balanced?
Yes, this equation is balanced.The reaction between elemental phosphorus P4(s) and O2(g) to make P4O10(s): Write the balanced equation.
P4 + 5O2 → P4O10 is the balanced equation.Balance the equation in acidic conditions. Phases are optional.
Balance both atoms and charges, adding H+ and H2O as needed.To balance a chemical equation, it may be necessary to adjust the
Coefficients in front of the chemical formulas.Select the coefficients necessary to balance each equation. Choose a coefficient for every compound.
Choose coefficients so that the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides.2KClO3(s) → 2KCl(s) + 3O2(g). Is this equation balanced?
Yes, this equation is balanced.Enter a balanced equation for the dissolution of CaCO3.
CaCO3(s) → Ca2+(aq) + CO3^2−(aq)BaI2(aq) + AgNO3(aq) → What are the products?
Ba(NO3)2(aq) + 2AgI(s) are the products.2CH4(g) → C2H6(g) + H2(g). Is this equation balanced?
No, it is not balanced; balancing is required.C3H8 + O2 = CO2 + H2O. What is the balanced equation?
C3H8 + 5O2 → 3CO2 + 4H2O is the balanced equation.Balance the equations by inserting coefficients as needed.
Insert coefficients so that the number of atoms of each element is equal on both sides.2SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2SO3(g). Is this equation balanced?
Yes, this equation is balanced.