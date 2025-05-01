What is a base in terms of its chemical reaction with acids? A base is any substance that can neutralize an acid within a chemical reaction.

How are bases categorized based on their composition? Bases are categorized as either ionic bases or covalent bases.

What are the basic anions found in ionic bases? The basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-).

What is the formula for lithium hydroxide? The formula for lithium hydroxide is LiOH.

How is calcium hydride formed from its ions? Calcium hydride is formed by combining calcium ions (Ca2+) with hydride ions (H-), resulting in CaH2.

What is an amide ion and its composition? An amide ion is NH2- and is composed of nitrogen and hydrogen.