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What is a base in terms of its chemical reaction with acids? A base is any substance that can neutralize an acid within a chemical reaction. How are bases categorized based on their composition? Bases are categorized as either ionic bases or covalent bases. What are the basic anions found in ionic bases? The basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-). What is the formula for lithium hydroxide? The formula for lithium hydroxide is LiOH. How is calcium hydride formed from its ions? Calcium hydride is formed by combining calcium ions (Ca2+) with hydride ions (H-), resulting in CaH2. What is an amide ion and its composition? An amide ion is NH2- and is composed of nitrogen and hydrogen. What is the formula for sodium amide? The formula for sodium amide is NaNH2. What is the formula for barium oxide? The formula for barium oxide is BaO. What defines a covalent base in this context? A covalent base is a neutral amine composed of nitrogen and hydrogen or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen. What happens to bases when they are dissolved in water? Bases ionize in water, releasing cations and basic anions. What are two physical properties of bases related to taste and touch? Bases have a bitter taste and are slippery to the touch. How does soap relate to the properties of bases? Soap is an example of a base, which is why it feels slippery. What effect do bases have on red litmus paper? Bases turn red litmus paper blue. What ions are produced when sodium hydride dissolves in water? Sodium hydride dissolves to produce Na+ and H- ions. What ions are produced when strontium hydroxide dissolves in water? Strontium hydroxide dissolves to produce Sr2+ and two OH- ions.
Bases Introduction quiz
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Bases Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
2 problems
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Binary Acids
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium - Part 1 of 4
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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium - Part 2 of 4
6 topics 11 problems
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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 11 problems
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17. Acid and Base Equilibrium - Part 4 of 4
5 topics 10 problems
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