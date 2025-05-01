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Bases Introduction quiz

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  • What is a base in terms of its chemical reaction with acids?
    A base is any substance that can neutralize an acid within a chemical reaction.
  • How are bases categorized based on their composition?
    Bases are categorized as either ionic bases or covalent bases.
  • What are the basic anions found in ionic bases?
    The basic anions are hydroxide (OH-), hydride (H-), amide (NH2-), and oxide (O2-).
  • What is the formula for lithium hydroxide?
    The formula for lithium hydroxide is LiOH.
  • How is calcium hydride formed from its ions?
    Calcium hydride is formed by combining calcium ions (Ca2+) with hydride ions (H-), resulting in CaH2.
  • What is an amide ion and its composition?
    An amide ion is NH2- and is composed of nitrogen and hydrogen.
  • What is the formula for sodium amide?
    The formula for sodium amide is NaNH2.
  • What is the formula for barium oxide?
    The formula for barium oxide is BaO.
  • What defines a covalent base in this context?
    A covalent base is a neutral amine composed of nitrogen and hydrogen or carbon, nitrogen, and hydrogen.
  • What happens to bases when they are dissolved in water?
    Bases ionize in water, releasing cations and basic anions.
  • What are two physical properties of bases related to taste and touch?
    Bases have a bitter taste and are slippery to the touch.
  • How does soap relate to the properties of bases?
    Soap is an example of a base, which is why it feels slippery.
  • What effect do bases have on red litmus paper?
    Bases turn red litmus paper blue.
  • What ions are produced when sodium hydride dissolves in water?
    Sodium hydride dissolves to produce Na+ and H- ions.
  • What ions are produced when strontium hydroxide dissolves in water?
    Strontium hydroxide dissolves to produce Sr2+ and two OH- ions.