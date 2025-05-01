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How many atoms are present in a body centered cubic (BCC) unit cell? There are 2 atoms in a BCC unit cell: 1 from the corners (shared) and 1 in the center. Where is the unique atom located in a BCC unit cell? The unique atom is located at the center of the cube. How much does each corner atom contribute to a single BCC unit cell? Each corner atom contributes 1/8 of an atom to the unit cell. What is the formula for the edge length (a) of a BCC unit cell in terms of atomic radius (r)? The edge length a = 4r / √3, where r is the atomic radius. Why is the edge length formula for BCC different from that of a simple cubic unit cell? In BCC, atoms do not touch along the edge, creating a small gap, so the formula changes. What is the packing efficiency of a BCC unit cell? The packing efficiency of a BCC unit cell is 68%. What does the packing efficiency of a unit cell represent? Packing efficiency represents the percentage of space occupied by atoms in the unit cell. What is the coordination number of a BCC unit cell? The coordination number of a BCC unit cell is 8. What does the coordination number indicate in a BCC structure? It indicates that each atom is surrounded by 8 nearest neighbors. How many corner atoms are there in a BCC unit cell? There are 8 corner atoms in a BCC unit cell. How many unit cells share a single corner atom in a BCC structure? A single corner atom is shared by 8 unit cells. How does the complexity of a unit cell affect its packing efficiency? As the unit cell becomes more complex, its packing efficiency increases. How does the complexity of a unit cell affect its coordination number? As the unit cell becomes more complex, its coordination number increases. What is the main difference between a simple cubic and a BCC unit cell in terms of atom arrangement? A simple cubic has only corner atoms, while BCC has corner atoms plus one atom in the center. Why is understanding the BCC structure important in materials science? It helps explain the properties of materials with a BCC lattice, such as their density and stability.
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell quiz
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