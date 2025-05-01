How many atoms are present in a body centered cubic (BCC) unit cell? There are 2 atoms in a BCC unit cell: 1 from the corners (shared) and 1 in the center.

Where is the unique atom located in a BCC unit cell? The unique atom is located at the center of the cube.

How much does each corner atom contribute to a single BCC unit cell? Each corner atom contributes 1/8 of an atom to the unit cell.

What is the formula for the edge length (a) of a BCC unit cell in terms of atomic radius (r)? The edge length a = 4r / √3, where r is the atomic radius.

Why is the edge length formula for BCC different from that of a simple cubic unit cell? In BCC, atoms do not touch along the edge, creating a small gap, so the formula changes.

What is the packing efficiency of a BCC unit cell? The packing efficiency of a BCC unit cell is 68%.