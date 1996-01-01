Bohr Model quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 38 ) Hide definitions

How did Niels Bohr describe electrons in his atomic model? Bohr described electrons as traveling in defined circular orbits (shells) around the nucleus, each with a specific energy level.

Which is a feature of the Bohr model but not of the quantum mechanical model? Electrons move in fixed, circular orbits in the Bohr model, while the quantum mechanical model describes electrons in probabilistic clouds (orbitals).

What element does this Bohr model represent if it shows one electron orbiting the nucleus? The Bohr model with one electron orbiting the nucleus represents hydrogen.

According to the Bohr model of atomic quantization, how are electron energy levels defined? Electron energy levels are quantized and defined by the principal quantum number n; electrons can only occupy specific energy levels.

In the Bohr model of the atom, how do electrons move between energy levels? Electrons move between energy levels by absorbing or emitting energy, transitioning to higher or lower shells.

What is an assumption Bohr made about the hydrogen atom? Bohr assumed that the electron in hydrogen moves in a fixed circular orbit with quantized energy levels.