What is a bond angle in a molecule? A bond angle is the angle between two bonds that originate from the same central atom in a molecule.

How does the presence of lone pairs affect the ideal bond angle? Lone pairs decrease the ideal bond angle because they exert extra repulsion, pushing bonded atoms closer together.

What is the ideal bond angle for a linear molecule with two electron groups? The ideal bond angle for a linear molecule with two electron groups is 180 degrees.

What is the ideal bond angle for a trigonal planar molecule with three electron groups and no lone pairs? The ideal bond angle for a trigonal planar molecule with three electron groups and no lone pairs is 120 degrees.

How does adding a lone pair to a trigonal planar molecule affect its bond angle? Adding a lone pair to a trigonal planar molecule decreases the bond angle to less than 120 degrees.

What is the ideal bond angle for a tetrahedral molecule with four electron groups and no lone pairs? The ideal bond angle for a tetrahedral molecule with four electron groups and no lone pairs is 109.5 degrees.