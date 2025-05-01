What is the Brønsted-Lowry definition of an acid? A Brønsted-Lowry acid is a proton (H+) donor.

What is the Brønsted-Lowry definition of a base? A Brønsted-Lowry base is a proton (H+) acceptor.

How does the Brønsted-Lowry definition differ from the Arrhenius definition? The Brønsted-Lowry definition is broader, including any proton donor or acceptor, not just substances that produce H+ or OH− in water.

What ion is formed when an acid donates a proton to water? The hydronium ion (H3O+) is formed.

What happens to a base when it accepts a proton in a Brønsted-Lowry reaction? It becomes a conjugate acid.

What is a conjugate acid-base pair? A conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by one proton (H+).