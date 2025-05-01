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What is the Brønsted-Lowry definition of an acid? A Brønsted-Lowry acid is a proton (H+) donor. What is the Brønsted-Lowry definition of a base? A Brønsted-Lowry base is a proton (H+) acceptor. How does the Brønsted-Lowry definition differ from the Arrhenius definition? The Brønsted-Lowry definition is broader, including any proton donor or acceptor, not just substances that produce H+ or OH− in water. What ion is formed when an acid donates a proton to water? The hydronium ion (H3O+) is formed. What happens to a base when it accepts a proton in a Brønsted-Lowry reaction? It becomes a conjugate acid. What is a conjugate acid-base pair? A conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by one proton (H+). What is the conjugate base of hydrobromic acid (HBr) after it donates a proton? The conjugate base is Br−. What is the conjugate acid formed when ammonia (NH3) accepts a proton? The conjugate acid is ammonium ion (NH4+). Are all Arrhenius acids also Brønsted-Lowry acids? Yes, all Arrhenius acids are also Brønsted-Lowry acids. Are all Brønsted-Lowry bases also Arrhenius bases? No, only bases that produce OH− in water are Arrhenius bases; some Brønsted-Lowry bases do not. What is the relationship between the strength of an acid and its conjugate base? There is an inverse relationship: strong acids have weak conjugate bases, and weak acids have relatively strong conjugate bases. What happens to the direction of equilibrium in a reaction involving a weak acid? The equilibrium favors the reactants, meaning most of the acid remains un-ionized. How do you form a conjugate acid from a base? Add an H+ (proton) to the base. How do you form a conjugate base from an acid? Remove an H+ (proton) from the acid. What does it mean if a conjugate base has a low affinity for protons? It means the conjugate base is weak and does not readily accept protons.
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases quiz
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