Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the oxidation state of nitrogen in N2O5? The oxidation state of nitrogen in N2O5 is +5.

What would the oxidation number of hydrogen be in NH3? The oxidation number of hydrogen in NH3 is +1.

In which of the following does nitrogen have an oxidation state of +4? Nitrogen has an oxidation state of +4 in NO2.

What is the oxidation state of each element in K2Cr2O7? K: +1, Cr: +6, O: -2.

What is the oxidation state of an individual bromine atom in NaBrO3? The oxidation state of bromine in NaBrO3 is +5.

What is the oxidation state of an individual sulfur atom in BaSO4? The oxidation state of sulfur in BaSO4 is +6.