Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #2 Flashcards

What is the oxidation state of nitrogen in N2O5?
The oxidation state of nitrogen in N2O5 is +5.What would the oxidation number of hydrogen be in NH3?
The oxidation number of hydrogen in NH3 is +1.In which of the following does nitrogen have an oxidation state of +4?
Nitrogen has an oxidation state of +4 in NO2.What is the oxidation state of each element in K2Cr2O7?
K: +1, Cr: +6, O: -2.What is the oxidation state of an individual bromine atom in NaBrO3?
The oxidation state of bromine in NaBrO3 is +5.What is the oxidation state of an individual sulfur atom in BaSO4?
The oxidation number of nitrogen depends on the compound; in N2 it is 0, in NH3 it is -3, in NO3⁻ it is +5.What is the oxidation number for nitrogen?
The oxidation state of iodine in IO3⁻ is +5.What is the oxidation number of magnesium?
The oxidation number of magnesium in compounds is +2.What are the oxidation numbers in the compound Fe2O3?
The oxidation number for magnesium in compounds is +2.Which half-reaction correctly represents oxidation?
Zn → Zn²⁺ + 2e⁻ is a correct oxidation half-reaction.What is the oxidation state of chromium in K2Cr2O7?
The oxidation state of chromium in K2Cr2O7 is +6.Which element is oxidized in this reaction? Fe2O3 + 3CO → 2Fe + 3CO2
Carbon (in CO) is oxidized.What is the oxidation state of an individual nitrogen atom in HNO3?
The oxidation state of nitrogen in HNO3 is +5.What is the oxidation number on the sulfur atom in SO3²⁻?
The oxidation number of sulfur in SO3²⁻ is +4.What is the oxidation number of chlorine?
The oxidation number of chlorine is -1 in Cl⁻, but can be positive in oxyanions.In which of the following compounds does nitrogen have an oxidation number of -3?
In NH3, nitrogen has an oxidation number of -3.What is the oxidation state of phosphorus in H3PO4?
The oxidation state of phosphorus in H3PO4 is +5.What is the oxidation number of each oxygen atom in an O2 molecule?
Each oxygen atom in O2 has an oxidation number of 0.What is the oxidation number for sodium?
The oxidation number for sodium in compounds is +1.What is the oxidation number of sulfur in Na2S2O3?
In Na2S2O3, one sulfur is -2 and the other is +2 (average is 0).In which compound does oxygen have an oxidation number other than -2?
In H2O2 (hydrogen peroxide), oxygen has an oxidation number of -1.What is the normal oxidation state of hydrogen?
The normal oxidation state of hydrogen is +1 when bonded to nonmetals.What is the oxidation state of each element in SO4²⁻?
S: +6, O: -2.Group 15 elements have an oxidation number of which of the following?
Group 15 elements typically have an oxidation number of -3.What is the oxidation state of each element in Mn(CrO4)2?
Mn: +2, Cr: +6, O: -2.What is the oxidation state of each element in Mn(ClO4)3?
Mn: +3, Cl: +7, O: -2.What is the oxidation number of Mg in MgO?
The oxidation number of Mg in MgO is +2.What is the oxidation number for nitrogen in NH3?
The oxidation number for nitrogen in NH3 is -3.In which species does nitrogen have an oxidation number of zero?
K: +1, Cr: +6, O: -2.Which choice correctly identifies the oxidation numbers for each element in Ca(NO3)2?
Ca: +2, N: +5, O: -2.Which choice correctly identifies the oxidation number for the given species?
For SO4²⁻: S: +6, O: -2.What is the oxidation state of carbon in Al2(CO3)3?
The oxidation state of carbon in Al2(CO3)3 is +4.Which choice incorrectly identifies the oxidation number for the given species?
Assigning oxygen as +2 in H2O is incorrect; it should be -2.What is the oxidation state of an individual carbon atom in CaCO3?
The oxidation state of carbon in CaCO3 is +4.What is the bond order for the P–O (phosphorus-oxygen) bond in PO4³⁻?
The bond order for P–O in PO4³⁻ is 1.25.