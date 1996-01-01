Skip to main content
Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #2 Flashcards

Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #2
  • What is the oxidation state of nitrogen in N2O5?
    The oxidation state of nitrogen in N2O5 is +5.
  • What would the oxidation number of hydrogen be in NH3?
    The oxidation number of hydrogen in NH3 is +1.
  • In which of the following does nitrogen have an oxidation state of +4?
    Nitrogen has an oxidation state of +4 in NO2.
  • What is the oxidation state of each element in K2Cr2O7?
    K: +1, Cr: +6, O: -2.
  • What is the oxidation state of an individual bromine atom in NaBrO3?
    The oxidation state of bromine in NaBrO3 is +5.
  • What is the oxidation state of an individual sulfur atom in BaSO4?
    The oxidation state of sulfur in BaSO4 is +6.
  • What is the oxidation number of nitrogen?
    The oxidation number of nitrogen depends on the compound; in N2 it is 0, in NH3 it is -3, in NO3⁻ it is +5.
  • What is the oxidation state of iodine in IO3⁻?
    The oxidation state of iodine in IO3⁻ is +5.
  • What is the oxidation number of magnesium?
    The oxidation number of magnesium in compounds is +2.
  • What are the oxidation numbers in the compound Fe2O3?
    Fe: +3, O: -2.
  • Which half-reaction correctly represents oxidation?
    Zn → Zn²⁺ + 2e⁻ is a correct oxidation half-reaction.
  • What is the oxidation state of chromium in K2Cr2O7?
    The oxidation state of chromium in K2Cr2O7 is +6.
  • Which element is oxidized in this reaction? Fe2O3 + 3CO → 2Fe + 3CO2
    Carbon (in CO) is oxidized.
  • What is the oxidation state of an individual nitrogen atom in HNO3?
    The oxidation state of nitrogen in HNO3 is +5.
  • What is the oxidation number on the sulfur atom in SO3²⁻?
    The oxidation number of sulfur in SO3²⁻ is +4.
  • What is the oxidation number of chlorine?
    The oxidation number of chlorine is -1 in Cl⁻, but can be positive in oxyanions.
  • In which of the following compounds does nitrogen have an oxidation number of -3?
    In NH3, nitrogen has an oxidation number of -3.
  • What is the oxidation state of phosphorus in H3PO4?
    The oxidation state of phosphorus in H3PO4 is +5.
  • What is the oxidation number of each oxygen atom in an O2 molecule?
    Each oxygen atom in O2 has an oxidation number of 0.
  • What is the oxidation number for sodium?
    The oxidation number for sodium in compounds is +1.
  • What is the oxidation number of sulfur in Na2S2O3?
    In Na2S2O3, one sulfur is -2 and the other is +2 (average is 0).
  • In which compound does oxygen have an oxidation number other than -2?
    In H2O2 (hydrogen peroxide), oxygen has an oxidation number of -1.
  • What is the normal oxidation state of hydrogen?
    The normal oxidation state of hydrogen is +1 when bonded to nonmetals.
  • What is the oxidation state of each element in SO4²⁻?
    S: +6, O: -2.
  • Group 15 elements have an oxidation number of which of the following?
    Group 15 elements typically have an oxidation number of -3.
  • What is the oxidation state of each element in Mn(CrO4)2?
    Mn: +2, Cr: +6, O: -2.
  • What is the oxidation state of each element in Mn(ClO4)3?
    Mn: +3, Cl: +7, O: -2.
  • What is the oxidation number of Mg in MgO?
    The oxidation number of Mg in MgO is +2.
  • What is the oxidation number for nitrogen in NH3?
    The oxidation number for nitrogen in NH3 is -3.
  • In which species does nitrogen have an oxidation number of zero?
    In N2 (diatomic nitrogen), nitrogen has an oxidation number of 0.
  • Which choice correctly identifies the oxidation numbers for each element in Ca(NO3)2?
    Ca: +2, N: +5, O: -2.
  • Which choice correctly identifies the oxidation number for the given species?
    For SO4²⁻: S: +6, O: -2.
  • What is the oxidation state of carbon in Al2(CO3)3?
    The oxidation state of carbon in Al2(CO3)3 is +4.
  • Which choice incorrectly identifies the oxidation number for the given species?
    Assigning oxygen as +2 in H2O is incorrect; it should be -2.
  • What is the oxidation state of an individual carbon atom in CaCO3?
    The oxidation state of carbon in CaCO3 is +4.
  • What is the bond order for the P–O (phosphorus-oxygen) bond in PO4³⁻?
    The bond order for P–O in PO4³⁻ is 1.25.