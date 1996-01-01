Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #3 Flashcards
Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #3
What is the oxidation number for bromine in the molecule H2Br2O6?
The oxidation number of bromine in H2Br2O6 is +5.What is the oxidation state of an individual sulfur atom in MgSO4?
The oxidation state of sulfur in MgSO4 is +6.What is the oxidation number of each atom in HBrO3?
H: +1, Br: +5, O: -2.What is the oxidation number of the carbon atom in CF4?
The oxidation number of carbon in CF4 is +4.What is the oxidation state of an individual nitrogen atom in NH2OH?
The oxidation state of nitrogen in NH2OH is -1.What is the oxidation state of an individual sulfur atom in SO4²⁻?
The oxidation state of sulfur in SO4²⁻ is +6.Arrange these species by their ability to act as an oxidizing agent.
Species with higher positive oxidation states (e.g., MnO4⁻, Cr2O7²⁻) are stronger oxidizing agents.Calculate the percent ionization of HA in a 0.10 M solution.
Percent ionization = (concentration of ionized HA / initial concentration) × 100%.What is the oxidation state of an individual nitrogen atom in KNO3?
The oxidation state of nitrogen in KNO3 is +5.What is the oxidation state of an individual nitrogen atom in NH4OH?
The oxidation state of nitrogen in NH4OH is -3.What is the oxidation number of S in the compound Na2S2O3?
In Na2S2O3, one S is -2, the other is +2 (average is 0).Which element is reduced in this reaction? 16H⁺ + 2Cr2O7²⁻ + C2H5OH → 4Cr³⁺ + 11H2O + 2CO2
Chromium is reduced (from +6 in Cr2O7²⁻ to +3 in Cr³⁺).Determine the overall charge on each complex.
The overall charge is the sum of the charges of the metal and ligands in the complex.Give the oxidation state of each metal species.
Assign oxidation states based on the charge and the known oxidation numbers of ligands.Assign the correct oxidation number to each species in the redox reaction below.
Assign oxidation numbers using the rules: elements in standard state = 0, Group 1A = +1, Group 2A = +2, oxygen = -2, hydrogen = +1, sum equals charge.Determine the oxidation state of P in PO3³⁻.
The oxidation state of phosphorus in PO3³⁻ is +3.Determine the oxidation number of the highlighted atom in the structure.
Use the rules to assign the oxidation number based on the atom's environment in the structure.In which reaction does the oxidation number of oxygen increase?
In reactions where oxygen is reduced from O2 (0) to H2O (-2), its oxidation number decreases; in reactions where oxygen forms O2 from H2O2 (-1), its oxidation number increases.What is the oxidation number of Fe in Fe2O3?
The oxidation number of Fe in Fe2O3 is +3.What is the oxidation number of aluminum in Al³⁺?
The oxidation number of aluminum in Al³⁺ is +3.What is the oxidation state of Cu in Cu2O?
The oxidation state of copper in Cu2O is +1.