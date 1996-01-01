Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #3 Flashcards

Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/21
  • What is the oxidation number for bromine in the molecule H2Br2O6?
    The oxidation number of bromine in H2Br2O6 is +5.
  • What is the oxidation state of an individual sulfur atom in MgSO4?
    The oxidation state of sulfur in MgSO4 is +6.
  • What is the oxidation number of each atom in HBrO3?
    H: +1, Br: +5, O: -2.
  • What is the oxidation number of the carbon atom in CF4?
    The oxidation number of carbon in CF4 is +4.
  • What is the oxidation state of an individual nitrogen atom in NH2OH?
    The oxidation state of nitrogen in NH2OH is -1.
  • What is the oxidation state of an individual sulfur atom in SO4²⁻?
    The oxidation state of sulfur in SO4²⁻ is +6.
  • Arrange these species by their ability to act as an oxidizing agent.
    Species with higher positive oxidation states (e.g., MnO4⁻, Cr2O7²⁻) are stronger oxidizing agents.
  • Calculate the percent ionization of HA in a 0.10 M solution.
    Percent ionization = (concentration of ionized HA / initial concentration) × 100%.
  • What is the oxidation state of an individual nitrogen atom in KNO3?
    The oxidation state of nitrogen in KNO3 is +5.
  • What is the oxidation state of an individual nitrogen atom in NH4OH?
    The oxidation state of nitrogen in NH4OH is -3.
  • What is the oxidation number of S in the compound Na2S2O3?
    In Na2S2O3, one S is -2, the other is +2 (average is 0).
  • Which element is reduced in this reaction? 16H⁺ + 2Cr2O7²⁻ + C2H5OH → 4Cr³⁺ + 11H2O + 2CO2
    Chromium is reduced (from +6 in Cr2O7²⁻ to +3 in Cr³⁺).
  • Determine the overall charge on each complex.
    The overall charge is the sum of the charges of the metal and ligands in the complex.
  • Give the oxidation state of each metal species.
    Assign oxidation states based on the charge and the known oxidation numbers of ligands.
  • Assign the correct oxidation number to each species in the redox reaction below.
    Assign oxidation numbers using the rules: elements in standard state = 0, Group 1A = +1, Group 2A = +2, oxygen = -2, hydrogen = +1, sum equals charge.
  • Determine the oxidation state of P in PO3³⁻.
    The oxidation state of phosphorus in PO3³⁻ is +3.
  • Determine the oxidation number of the highlighted atom in the structure.
    Use the rules to assign the oxidation number based on the atom's environment in the structure.
  • In which reaction does the oxidation number of oxygen increase?
    In reactions where oxygen is reduced from O2 (0) to H2O (-2), its oxidation number decreases; in reactions where oxygen forms O2 from H2O2 (-1), its oxidation number increases.
  • What is the oxidation number of Fe in Fe2O3?
    The oxidation number of Fe in Fe2O3 is +3.
  • What is the oxidation number of aluminum in Al³⁺?
    The oxidation number of aluminum in Al³⁺ is +3.
  • What is the oxidation state of Cu in Cu2O?
    The oxidation state of copper in Cu2O is +1.