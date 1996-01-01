Calculate Oxidation Numbers quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 21 ) Hide definitions

What is the oxidation number for bromine in the molecule H2Br2O6? The oxidation number of bromine in H2Br2O6 is +5.

What is the oxidation state of an individual sulfur atom in MgSO4? The oxidation state of sulfur in MgSO4 is +6.

What is the oxidation number of each atom in HBrO3? H: +1, Br: +5, O: -2.

What is the oxidation number of the carbon atom in CF4? The oxidation number of carbon in CF4 is +4.

What is the oxidation state of an individual nitrogen atom in NH2OH? The oxidation state of nitrogen in NH2OH is -1.

What is the oxidation state of an individual sulfur atom in SO4²⁻? The oxidation state of sulfur in SO4²⁻ is +6.