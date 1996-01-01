Calculating Molar Mass quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the molar mass of sodium chloride (NaCl)? The molar mass of NaCl is 58.44 g/mol.

What will be the mass of one mole of carbon atoms? The mass of one mole of carbon atoms is 12.01 g.

How many atoms of each element are in the chemical formula Ca(OH)2? Ca(OH)2 contains 1 Ca, 2 O, and 2 H atoms.

What is the formula for finding the molar mass of water? Molar mass of H2O = (2 × atomic mass of H) + (1 × atomic mass of O).

What mass (in mg) does 2.63 moles of nickel have? Mass = 2.63 × 58.69 g = 154.37 g = 154,370 mg.

What is molar mass? Molar mass is the mass of a substance per mole, expressed in g/mol.