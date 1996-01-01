Calculating Molar Mass quiz #2 Flashcards
Calculating Molar Mass quiz #2
What is the molar mass of sodium chloride (NaCl)?
The molar mass of NaCl is 58.44 g/mol.What will be the mass of one mole of carbon atoms?
The mass of one mole of carbon atoms is 12.01 g.How many atoms of each element are in the chemical formula Ca(OH)2?
Ca(OH)2 contains 1 Ca, 2 O, and 2 H atoms.What is the formula for finding the molar mass of water?
Molar mass of H2O = (2 × atomic mass of H) + (1 × atomic mass of O).What mass (in mg) does 2.63 moles of nickel have?
Mass = 2.63 × 58.69 g = 154.37 g = 154,370 mg.What is molar mass?
Molar mass is the mass of a substance per mole, expressed in g/mol.What is the molar mass of Na2CO3?
The molar mass of Na2CO3 is 105.99 g/mol.What is the molar mass of MgSO4?
The molar mass of MgSO4 is 120.37 g/mol.What is the mass of 1.70 mol of carbon-12?
The mass is 1.70 × 12.00 g = 20.40 g.What is the mass of sucrose in the final mixture (in grams)?
The mass depends on the amount used; calculate using molar mass and moles.Which of the following compounds has the largest molar mass?
Compare the molar masses; the compound with the highest value has the largest molar mass.How many moles of aluminum are in 54.0 grams of aluminum (Al)?
Moles = 54.0 g / 26.98 g/mol = 2.00 mol.What is the mass of one mole of NaCl?
The mass of one mole of NaCl is 58.44 g.What is the molar mass of KBr?
The molar mass of KBr is 119.00 g/mol.What is the mass in grams of one mole of sulfur dioxide (SO2)?
The mass of one mole of SO2 is 64.07 g.Where will you find the molar mass of aluminum?
You can find the molar mass of aluminum on the periodic table.What is the molar mass of hydrochloric acid (HCl)?
The molar mass of HCl is 36.46 g/mol.Where would you look to find the molar mass of an element?
Molar mass is the mass of a substance per mole, in g/mol.What is the mass of 1 mol of atoms for an element?
The mass of 1 mol of atoms equals the element's molar mass in grams.What is the oxygen-to-sulfur mass ratio of sulfur dioxide (SO2)?
Oxygen-to-sulfur mass ratio = (32.00 g O) / (32.07 g S) ≈ 1.00.What is the mass (in g) of 1.27 mol of water?
Mass = 1.27 × 18.02 g = 22.88 g.The molar mass of H2O is 18.02 g/mol. How many grams of H2O are present in 0.20 mol?
Mass = 0.20 × 18.02 g = 3.60 g.Where do you find the molar mass of an element?
You find the molar mass of an element on the periodic table.How many carbon atoms are there in 15.0 grams of graphite (pure carbon)?
Number of atoms = (15.0 g / 12.01 g/mol) × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 7.53 × 10^23 atoms.What is the molar mass of methanol (CH3OH)?
The molar mass of methanol is 32.04 g/mol.How many grams are present in 0.885 moles of manganese?
Mass = 0.885 × 54.94 g = 48.59 g.What is the mass of one mole of magnesium atoms?
The mass of one mole of magnesium atoms is 24.31 g.What is the total number of atoms in the compound Ca(ClO3)2?
Ca(ClO3)2 contains 1 Ca, 2 Cl, 6 O = 9 atoms.What is the molar mass of water in this hydrate (g/mol)?
The molar mass of water is 18.02 g/mol.What conversion factor would you use to convert 3 moles of magnesium (Mg) to grams?
Use the molar mass of Mg: 24.31 g/mol.What is the mass of 1.5 moles of CO2?
Mass = 1.5 × 44.01 g = 66.02 g.What is the molar mass of C2H4O2?
The molar mass of C2H4O2 is 60.05 g/mol.What is the molar mass for ammonia (NH3)?
The molar mass of ammonia is 17.03 g/mol.What is the molar mass of Cl?
The molar mass of Cl is 35.45 g/mol.What is the mass of 5 moles of Fe2O3?
Mass = 5 × 159.69 g = 798.45 g.The heat of combustion of hydrogen gas is –286 kJ/mol. What is this value with units of kJ/g?
kJ/g = –286 kJ/mol ÷ 2.016 g/mol = –142 kJ/g.What is the molar mass of 3 moles of sodium chloride?
