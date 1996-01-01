Calculating Molar Mass quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
Calculating Molar Mass quiz #2

Calculating Molar Mass quiz #2
  • What is the molar mass of sodium chloride (NaCl)?
    The molar mass of NaCl is 58.44 g/mol.
  • What will be the mass of one mole of carbon atoms?
    The mass of one mole of carbon atoms is 12.01 g.
  • How many atoms of each element are in the chemical formula Ca(OH)2?
    Ca(OH)2 contains 1 Ca, 2 O, and 2 H atoms.
  • What is the formula for finding the molar mass of water?
    Molar mass of H2O = (2 × atomic mass of H) + (1 × atomic mass of O).
  • What mass (in mg) does 2.63 moles of nickel have?
    Mass = 2.63 × 58.69 g = 154.37 g = 154,370 mg.
  • What is molar mass?
    Molar mass is the mass of a substance per mole, expressed in g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of Na2CO3?
    The molar mass of Na2CO3 is 105.99 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of MgSO4?
    The molar mass of MgSO4 is 120.37 g/mol.
  • What is the mass of 1.70 mol of carbon-12?
    The mass is 1.70 × 12.00 g = 20.40 g.
  • What is the mass of sucrose in the final mixture (in grams)?
    The mass depends on the amount used; calculate using molar mass and moles.
  • Which of the following compounds has the largest molar mass?
    Compare the molar masses; the compound with the highest value has the largest molar mass.
  • How many moles of aluminum are in 54.0 grams of aluminum (Al)?
    Moles = 54.0 g / 26.98 g/mol = 2.00 mol.
  • What is the mass of one mole of NaCl?
    The mass of one mole of NaCl is 58.44 g.
  • What is the molar mass of KBr?
    The molar mass of KBr is 119.00 g/mol.
  • What is the mass in grams of one mole of sulfur dioxide (SO2)?
    The mass of one mole of SO2 is 64.07 g.
  • Where will you find the molar mass of aluminum?
    You can find the molar mass of aluminum on the periodic table.
  • What is the molar mass of hydrochloric acid (HCl)?
    The molar mass of HCl is 36.46 g/mol.
  • Where would you look to find the molar mass of an element?
    Look at the periodic table to find the molar mass of an element.
  • What is the molar mass of hydrochloric acid?
    The molar mass of hydrochloric acid (HCl) is 36.46 g/mol.
  • Which of the following best defines molar mass?
    Molar mass is the mass of a substance per mole, in g/mol.
  • What is the mass of 1 mol of atoms for an element?
    The mass of 1 mol of atoms equals the element's molar mass in grams.
  • What is the oxygen-to-sulfur mass ratio of sulfur dioxide (SO2)?
    Oxygen-to-sulfur mass ratio = (32.00 g O) / (32.07 g S) ≈ 1.00.
  • What is the mass (in g) of 1.27 mol of water?
    Mass = 1.27 × 18.02 g = 22.88 g.
  • The molar mass of H2O is 18.02 g/mol. How many grams of H2O are present in 0.20 mol?
    Mass = 0.20 × 18.02 g = 3.60 g.
  • Where do you find the molar mass of an element?
    You find the molar mass of an element on the periodic table.
  • How many carbon atoms are there in 15.0 grams of graphite (pure carbon)?
    Number of atoms = (15.0 g / 12.01 g/mol) × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 7.53 × 10^23 atoms.
  • What is the molar mass of methanol (CH3OH)?
    The molar mass of methanol is 32.04 g/mol.
  • How many grams are present in 0.885 moles of manganese?
    Mass = 0.885 × 54.94 g = 48.59 g.
  • What is the mass of one mole of magnesium atoms?
    The mass of one mole of magnesium atoms is 24.31 g.
  • What is the total number of atoms in the compound Ca(ClO3)2?
    Ca(ClO3)2 contains 1 Ca, 2 Cl, 6 O = 9 atoms.
  • What is the molar mass of water in this hydrate (g/mol)?
    The molar mass of water is 18.02 g/mol.
  • What conversion factor would you use to convert 3 moles of magnesium (Mg) to grams?
    Use the molar mass of Mg: 24.31 g/mol.
  • What is the mass of 1.5 moles of CO2?
    Mass = 1.5 × 44.01 g = 66.02 g.
  • What is the molar mass of C2H4O2?
    The molar mass of C2H4O2 is 60.05 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass for ammonia (NH3)?
    The molar mass of ammonia is 17.03 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of Cl?
    The molar mass of Cl is 35.45 g/mol.
  • What is the mass of 5 moles of Fe2O3?
    Mass = 5 × 159.69 g = 798.45 g.
  • The heat of combustion of hydrogen gas is –286 kJ/mol. What is this value with units of kJ/g?
    kJ/g = –286 kJ/mol ÷ 2.016 g/mol = –142 kJ/g.
  • What is the molar mass of 3 moles of sodium chloride?
    The molar mass of NaCl is 58.44 g/mol; total mass for 3 moles is 175.32 g.
  • What is the molar mass of acetic acid (CH3COOH)?
    The molar mass of acetic acid is 60.05 g/mol.