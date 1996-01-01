Calculating Molar Mass quiz #3 Flashcards
Calculating Molar Mass quiz #3
What is the molar mass of chlorine gas?
The molar mass of chlorine gas (Cl2) is 70.90 g/mol.How many grams are in 5.00 mol of sodium chloride (NaCl)?
Mass = 5.00 × 58.44 g = 292.20 g.How many molecules of sulfur trioxide are in 78.0 grams?
Moles = 78.0 g / 80.07 g/mol = 0.974 mol; molecules = 0.974 × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 5.86 × 10^23.What is the molar mass of copper in grams per mole?
The molar mass of copper is 63.55 g/mol.What is the formula mass of (NH4)2SO4?
The formula mass of (NH4)2SO4 is 132.14 amu.How many hydrogen atoms are in hydrochloric acid (HCl)?
There is 1 hydrogen atom in HCl.How many grams of copper are in a mole?
There are 63.55 grams of copper in a mole.What is the molar mass of strontium chloride (SrCl2)?
The molar mass of SrCl2 is 158.53 g/mol.Which of the following is the mass in grams of 4.25 × 10^3 mol of N2?
Mass = 4.25 × 10^3 × 28.02 g = 119,585 g.What is the mass (in grams) of one molecule of CCl4?
Mass = 153.81 g/mol ÷ 6.022 × 10^23 = 2.55 × 10^-22 g.How many atoms of nitrogen are in 218 g of dinitrogen pentoxide (N2O5)?
Moles = 218 g / 108.01 g/mol = 2.02 mol; N atoms = 2.02 × 2 × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 2.43 × 10^24.How many iodine atoms are there in 4 molecules of CI4?
Each CI4 has 4 I atoms; 4 × 4 = 16 iodine atoms.What is the mass of 0.25 mole of sodium?
Mass = 0.25 × 22.99 g = 5.75 g.What is the mass of 4 moles of helium?
Mass = 4 × 4.00 g = 16.00 g.What is the mass of 7.00 mol of silver nitrate (AgNO3)?
Mass = 7.00 × 169.87 g = 1,189.09 g.Which conversion factor should you use to convert moles of sodium to the mass of sodium?
Use the molar mass of sodium: 22.99 g/mol.How many grams of K2SO4 are there in 0.123 mole of K2SO4?
Mass = 0.123 × 174.26 g = 21.44 g.What mass (in kg) does 5.01 moles of iron have?
Mass = 5.01 × 55.85 g = 279.79 g = 0.280 kg.What percent of CaBr2 is calcium?
Percent Ca = (40.08/199.89) × 100% ≈ 20.05%.1 mole of which of the following will have the largest mass?
The compound with the highest molar mass will have the largest mass per mole.What is the oxygen-to-hydrogen mass ratio for H2O2?
Oxygen-to-hydrogen mass ratio = (32.00 g O) / (2.02 g H) ≈ 15.84.How many atoms are in one formula unit of magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)2)?
Mg(OH)2 contains 1 Mg, 2 O, 2 H = 5 atoms.What is the mass of one mole of carbon?
The mass of one mole of carbon is 12.01 g.Which one of the following has the smallest molar mass?
The compound or element with the lowest molar mass value.What is the molar mass of iron(III) chloride (FeCl3)?
The molar mass of FeCl3 is 162.20 g/mol.What is the molar mass of calcium carbonate (CaCO3)?
The molar mass of CaCO3 is 100.09 g/mol.What is the percent composition of Mg in MgO?
Percent Mg = (24.31/40.31) × 100% ≈ 60.3%.What is the mass of one mole of neon? Round your answer to 2 decimal places.
The mass of one mole of neon is 20.18 g.What is the mass of 9.44 × 10^24 molecules of NO2? The molar mass of NO2 is 46.01 g/mol.
Moles = 9.44 × 10^24 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 15.68 mol; mass = 15.68 × 46.01 g = 721.73 g.What is true about the molar mass of chlorine gas?
Chlorine gas (Cl2) has a molar mass of 70.90 g/mol.What is the mass of 2 moles of HgO?
Mass = 2 × 216.59 g = 433.18 g.What is the molar mass of sodium sulfate (Na2SO4)?
The molar mass of Na2SO4 is 142.05 g/mol.Which of the following statements correctly describe molar mass?
Molar mass is the mass of a substance per mole, in g/mol.How many moles of calcium are in 425 g calcium (Ca)?
Moles = 425 g / 40.08 g/mol = 10.61 mol.What is the molar mass of H2CrO4?
The molar mass of H2CrO4 is 118.01 g/mol.What is the molar mass of NaOH?
The molar mass of NaOH is 39.99 g/mol.How much do 2.15 moles of aluminum weigh in grams?
Mass = 2.15 × 26.98 g = 58.00 g.What is the mass of 3.50 mol of Zn atoms?
Mass = 3.50 × 65.38 g = 228.83 g.How many total atoms of hydrogen are present in the compound 2H2O2?
Each H2O2 has 2 H atoms; 2 × 2 = 4 hydrogen atoms.What is the molar mass of copper(II) sulfate (CuSO4)?
The molar mass of CuSO4 is 159.61 g/mol.