Calculating Molar Mass quiz #3 Flashcards

What is the molar mass of chlorine gas? The molar mass of chlorine gas (Cl2) is 70.90 g/mol.

How many grams are in 5.00 mol of sodium chloride (NaCl)? Mass = 5.00 × 58.44 g = 292.20 g.

How many molecules of sulfur trioxide are in 78.0 grams? Moles = 78.0 g / 80.07 g/mol = 0.974 mol; molecules = 0.974 × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 5.86 × 10^23.

What is the molar mass of copper in grams per mole? The molar mass of copper is 63.55 g/mol.

What is the formula mass of (NH4)2SO4? The formula mass of (NH4)2SO4 is 132.14 amu.

How many hydrogen atoms are in hydrochloric acid (HCl)? There is 1 hydrogen atom in HCl.