Calculating Molar Mass quiz #3 Flashcards

Calculating Molar Mass quiz #3
  • What is the molar mass of chlorine gas?
    The molar mass of chlorine gas (Cl2) is 70.90 g/mol.
  • How many grams are in 5.00 mol of sodium chloride (NaCl)?
    Mass = 5.00 × 58.44 g = 292.20 g.
  • How many molecules of sulfur trioxide are in 78.0 grams?
    Moles = 78.0 g / 80.07 g/mol = 0.974 mol; molecules = 0.974 × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 5.86 × 10^23.
  • What is the molar mass of copper in grams per mole?
    The molar mass of copper is 63.55 g/mol.
  • What is the formula mass of (NH4)2SO4?
    The formula mass of (NH4)2SO4 is 132.14 amu.
  • How many hydrogen atoms are in hydrochloric acid (HCl)?
    There is 1 hydrogen atom in HCl.
  • How many grams of copper are in a mole?
    There are 63.55 grams of copper in a mole.
  • What is the molar mass of strontium chloride (SrCl2)?
    The molar mass of SrCl2 is 158.53 g/mol.
  • Which of the following is the mass in grams of 4.25 × 10^3 mol of N2?
    Mass = 4.25 × 10^3 × 28.02 g = 119,585 g.
  • What is the mass (in grams) of one molecule of CCl4?
    Mass = 153.81 g/mol ÷ 6.022 × 10^23 = 2.55 × 10^-22 g.
  • How many atoms of nitrogen are in 218 g of dinitrogen pentoxide (N2O5)?
    Moles = 218 g / 108.01 g/mol = 2.02 mol; N atoms = 2.02 × 2 × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 2.43 × 10^24.
  • How many iodine atoms are there in 4 molecules of CI4?
    Each CI4 has 4 I atoms; 4 × 4 = 16 iodine atoms.
  • What is the mass of 0.25 mole of sodium?
    Mass = 0.25 × 22.99 g = 5.75 g.
  • What is the mass of 4 moles of helium?
    Mass = 4 × 4.00 g = 16.00 g.
  • What is the mass of 7.00 mol of silver nitrate (AgNO3)?
    Mass = 7.00 × 169.87 g = 1,189.09 g.
  • Which conversion factor should you use to convert moles of sodium to the mass of sodium?
    Use the molar mass of sodium: 22.99 g/mol.
  • How many grams of K2SO4 are there in 0.123 mole of K2SO4?
    Mass = 0.123 × 174.26 g = 21.44 g.
  • What mass (in kg) does 5.01 moles of iron have?
    Mass = 5.01 × 55.85 g = 279.79 g = 0.280 kg.
  • What percent of CaBr2 is calcium?
    Percent Ca = (40.08/199.89) × 100% ≈ 20.05%.
  • 1 mole of which of the following will have the largest mass?
    The compound with the highest molar mass will have the largest mass per mole.
  • What is the oxygen-to-hydrogen mass ratio for H2O2?
    Oxygen-to-hydrogen mass ratio = (32.00 g O) / (2.02 g H) ≈ 15.84.
  • How many atoms are in one formula unit of magnesium hydroxide (Mg(OH)2)?
    Mg(OH)2 contains 1 Mg, 2 O, 2 H = 5 atoms.
  • What is the mass of one mole of carbon?
    The mass of one mole of carbon is 12.01 g.
  • Which one of the following has the smallest molar mass?
    The compound or element with the lowest molar mass value.
  • What is the molar mass of iron(III) chloride (FeCl3)?
    The molar mass of FeCl3 is 162.20 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of calcium carbonate (CaCO3)?
    The molar mass of CaCO3 is 100.09 g/mol.
  • What is the percent composition of Mg in MgO?
    Percent Mg = (24.31/40.31) × 100% ≈ 60.3%.
  • What is the mass of one mole of neon? Round your answer to 2 decimal places.
    The mass of one mole of neon is 20.18 g.
  • What is the mass of 9.44 × 10^24 molecules of NO2? The molar mass of NO2 is 46.01 g/mol.
    Moles = 9.44 × 10^24 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 15.68 mol; mass = 15.68 × 46.01 g = 721.73 g.
  • What is true about the molar mass of chlorine gas?
    Chlorine gas (Cl2) has a molar mass of 70.90 g/mol.
  • What is the mass of 2 moles of HgO?
    Mass = 2 × 216.59 g = 433.18 g.
  • What is the molar mass of sodium sulfate (Na2SO4)?
    The molar mass of Na2SO4 is 142.05 g/mol.
  • Which of the following statements correctly describe molar mass?
    Molar mass is the mass of a substance per mole, in g/mol.
  • How many moles of calcium are in 425 g calcium (Ca)?
    Moles = 425 g / 40.08 g/mol = 10.61 mol.
  • What is the molar mass of H2CrO4?
    The molar mass of H2CrO4 is 118.01 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of NaOH?
    The molar mass of NaOH is 39.99 g/mol.
  • How much do 2.15 moles of aluminum weigh in grams?
    Mass = 2.15 × 26.98 g = 58.00 g.
  • What is the mass of 3.50 mol of Zn atoms?
    Mass = 3.50 × 65.38 g = 228.83 g.
  • How many total atoms of hydrogen are present in the compound 2H2O2?
    Each H2O2 has 2 H atoms; 2 × 2 = 4 hydrogen atoms.
  • What is the molar mass of copper(II) sulfate (CuSO4)?
    The molar mass of CuSO4 is 159.61 g/mol.