Calculating Molar Mass quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

How many Br atoms are in 2.50 g of Br? Moles = 2.50 g / 79.90 g/mol = 0.0313 mol; atoms = 0.0313 × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 1.88 × 10^22.

What is the purpose of determining the formula mass of a compound? Formula mass helps calculate the mass of a compound and perform stoichiometric calculations.

What is the molar mass of CaCl2? The molar mass of CaCl2 is 110.98 g/mol.

What is the molecular mass of acetic acid? The molecular mass of acetic acid is 60.05 g/mol.

What is the formula mass of Al2(SO4)3? The formula mass of Al2(SO4)3 is 342.15 amu.

What is the molar mass of pure tin (Sn)? The molar mass of tin is 118.71 g/mol.