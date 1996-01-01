Skip to main content
Calculating Molar Mass quiz #4 Flashcards

Calculating Molar Mass quiz #4
  • How many Br atoms are in 2.50 g of Br?
    Moles = 2.50 g / 79.90 g/mol = 0.0313 mol; atoms = 0.0313 × 6.022 × 10^23 ≈ 1.88 × 10^22.
  • What is the purpose of determining the formula mass of a compound?
    Formula mass helps calculate the mass of a compound and perform stoichiometric calculations.
  • What is the molar mass of CaCl2?
    The molar mass of CaCl2 is 110.98 g/mol.
  • What is the molecular mass of acetic acid?
    The molecular mass of acetic acid is 60.05 g/mol.
  • What is the formula mass of Al2(SO4)3?
    The formula mass of Al2(SO4)3 is 342.15 amu.
  • What is the molar mass of pure tin (Sn)?
    The molar mass of tin is 118.71 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of hydrogen gas (H2)?
    The molar mass of hydrogen gas is 2.016 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of SO2?
    The molar mass of SO2 is 64.07 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of CH3COOH?
    The molar mass of CH3COOH is 60.05 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of barium hydroxide (Ba(OH)2)?
    The molar mass of Ba(OH)2 is 171.34 g/mol.
  • What is the molecular mass of formic acid (HCOOH)?
    The molecular mass of formic acid is 46.03 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of 1 mol of carbon?
    The molar mass of 1 mol of carbon is 12.01 g.
  • You need 2.5 mol of iron (Fe) for an experiment. How many grams of iron must you measure out?
    Mass = 2.5 × 55.85 g = 139.63 g.
  • What is the mass of oxygen in 250 g of sulfuric acid (H2SO4)?
    Oxygen mass = (64.00/98.08) × 250 g = 163.1 g.
  • What is the mass of a 2.16-mol sample of HNO3?
    Mass = 2.16 × 63.01 g = 136.10 g.
  • What is the molar mass of the metal hydroxide?
    The molar mass depends on the metal; for NaOH, it is 39.99 g/mol.
  • What is the formula mass of sodium chloride (NaCl)?
    The formula mass of NaCl is 58.44 amu.
  • What is the molar mass of calcium carbonate (CaCO3)?
    The molar mass of CaCO3 is 100.09 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of Mg3(PO4)2?
    The molar mass of Mg3(PO4)2 is 262.86 g/mol.
  • What is the total molar mass of hydrogen?
    The molar mass of hydrogen is 1.008 g/mol; for H2, it is 2.016 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass for acetone (C3H6O)?
    The molar mass of acetone is 58.08 g/mol.
  • Nitrogen gas is a diatomic molecule. What is the mass of one mole of nitrogen gas?
    The mass of one mole of nitrogen gas (N2) is 28.02 g.
  • How many atoms are in one molecule of Na2SO4?
    Na2SO4 contains 2 Na, 1 S, 4 O = 7 atoms.
  • How many oxygen atoms are present in Mg(OH)2?
    Mg(OH)2 contains 2 oxygen atoms.
  • What is the mass in grams of 0.250 mol of the common antacid calcium carbonate (CaCO3)?
    Mass = 0.250 × 100.09 g = 25.02 g.
  • What is the molar mass of ammonium sulfate ((NH4)2SO4)?
    The molar mass of ammonium sulfate is 132.14 g/mol.
  • Which of the following correctly describes the formula weight of a compound?
    Formula weight is the sum of the atomic masses of all atoms in a compound's formula.
  • What is the molar mass of sodium hydroxide (NaOH)?
    The molar mass of NaOH is 39.99 g/mol.
  • What is the theoretical percent mass of magnesium in magnesium oxide (MgO)?
    Percent Mg = (24.31/40.31) × 100% ≈ 60.3%.
  • What is the molar mass of N2?
    The molar mass of N2 is 28.02 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass for sulfur dioxide (SO2)?
    The molar mass of SO2 is 64.07 g/mol.
  • How many oxygen atoms are in one unit of the compound Ba(OH)2?
    Ba(OH)2 contains 2 oxygen atoms.
  • What is the formula mass for potassium nitrate (KNO3)?
    The formula mass of KNO3 is 101.10 amu.
  • The compound Fe2O3 contains how many atoms?
    Fe2O3 contains 2 Fe and 3 O = 5 atoms per formula unit.
  • What is the molar mass of H2?
    The molar mass of H2 is 2.016 g/mol.
  • What is the mass of 1.70 mol of carbon?
    Mass = 1.70 × 12.01 g = 20.42 g.
  • What is the molar mass of NH3?
    The molar mass of NH3 is 17.03 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of copper (Cu)?
    The molar mass of copper is 63.55 g/mol.
  • What is the mass of 0.560 moles of chlorine gas (Cl2)?
    Mass = 0.560 × 70.90 g = 39.70 g.
  • What is the total mass of 3.01 × 10^23 atoms of helium gas?
    Moles = 3.01 × 10^23 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 0.500 mol; mass = 0.500 × 4.00 g = 2.00 g.