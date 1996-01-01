Calculating Molar Mass quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the mass of 4.32 mol GaI3? Mass = 4.32 × 499.44 g = 2,157.6 g.

How many grams are in 3.7 moles of Na2O? Mass = 3.7 × 61.98 g = 229.33 g.

What is the mass in grams of 1.900 × 10^24 iodine atoms? Moles = 1.900 × 10^24 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 3.16 mol; mass = 3.16 × 126.90 g = 401.00 g.

How many grams of H2O are in 0.2 moles of H2O (molar mass 18.01 g/mol)? Mass = 0.2 × 18.01 g = 3.60 g.

How many grams are in 11.9 moles of chromium? Mass = 11.9 × 51.996 g = 617.78 g.

What is the mass in grams of 42.30 moles of LiCl? Mass = 42.30 × 42.39 g = 1,793.90 g.