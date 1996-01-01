Calculating Molar Mass quiz #7 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the total mass in grams of 0.75 moles of SO2? Mass = 0.75 × 64.07 g = 48.05 g.

How many grams of hydrogen are in 24.0 grams of C6H6? Moles = 24.0 g / 78.11 g/mol = 0.307 mol; H mass = 0.307 × 6 × 1.008 g = 1.86 g.

What is the molar mass of Al2(CO3)3? The molar mass of Al2(CO3)3 is 234.00 g/mol.

What is the molar mass of copper (Cu)? The molar mass of copper is 63.55 g/mol.

What is the percent composition of sodium in sodium phosphate (Na3PO4)? Percent Na = (3 × 22.99 / 163.94) × 100% = 42.1%.

How many grams would be in a 2.7 mol sample of CO2? Mass = 2.7 × 44.01 g = 118.83 g.