Calculating Molar Mass quiz #7 Flashcards

Calculating Molar Mass quiz #7
  • What is the total mass in grams of 0.75 moles of SO2?
    Mass = 0.75 × 64.07 g = 48.05 g.
  • How many grams of hydrogen are in 24.0 grams of C6H6?
    Moles = 24.0 g / 78.11 g/mol = 0.307 mol; H mass = 0.307 × 6 × 1.008 g = 1.86 g.
  • What is the molar mass of Al2(CO3)3?
    The molar mass of Al2(CO3)3 is 234.00 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of copper (Cu)?
    The molar mass of copper is 63.55 g/mol.
  • What is the percent composition of sodium in sodium phosphate (Na3PO4)?
    Percent Na = (3 × 22.99 / 163.94) × 100% = 42.1%.
  • How many grams would be in a 2.7 mol sample of CO2?
    Mass = 2.7 × 44.01 g = 118.83 g.
  • A sample of CH2F2 with a mass of 19 g contains how many atoms of F?
    Moles = 19 g / 52.02 g/mol = 0.365 mol; F atoms = 0.365 × 2 × 6.022 × 10^23 = 4.40 × 10^23.
  • How many chlorine atoms are in 29 molecules of chloroform (CHCl3)?
    Each CHCl3 has 3 Cl atoms; 29 × 3 = 87 chlorine atoms.
  • Put the following in order from smallest to largest molecular weight.
    List the compounds in order of increasing molar mass.
  • Calculate the mass, in grams, of 202 atoms of iron (Fe). (1 mol of Fe has a mass of 55.85 g)
    Moles = 202 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 3.36 × 10^-22 mol; mass = 3.36 × 10^-22 × 55.85 g = 1.88 × 10^-20 g.
  • How many grams are 2.50 × 10^23 molecules of CaO?
    Moles = 2.50 × 10^23 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 0.415 mol; mass = 0.415 × 56.08 g = 23.28 g.
  • Determine the number of atoms of O in 10.0 grams of C6H12O6.
    Moles = 10.0 g / 180.16 g/mol = 0.0555 mol; O atoms = 0.0555 × 6 × 6.022 × 10^23 = 2.01 × 10^23.
  • What is the molecular weight of urea?
    The molecular weight of urea is 60.07 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of NaHCO3?
    The molar mass of NaHCO3 is 84.01 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of NaNO3?
    The molar mass of NaNO3 is 85.00 g/mol.
  • How many grams are in 0.02 moles of beryllium iodide (BeI2)?
    Mass = 0.02 × 391.82 g = 7.84 g.
  • What is the molar mass of NO?
    The molar mass of NO is 30.01 g/mol.
  • How many grams are in 238 moles of arsenic?
    Mass = 238 × 74.92 g = 17,819 g.
  • What is the molar mass of AgCl?
    The molar mass of AgCl is 143.32 g/mol.
  • The molar mass of Cu is 63.55 g/mol. The number of grams of Cu produced in this reaction is ____.
    The mass produced depends on the moles; multiply moles by 63.55 g.
  • How many grams are in 11.9 moles of chromium?
    Mass = 11.9 × 51.996 g = 617.78 g.
  • What is the formula mass of Mg(NO3)2?
    The formula mass of Mg(NO3)2 is 148.32 amu.
  • What is the molar mass of butane (C4H10)?
    The molar mass of butane is 58.12 g/mol.
  • What is the formula weight of magnesium nitrate (Mg(NO3)2)?
    The formula weight of Mg(NO3)2 is 148.32 amu.
  • How many grams of CO2 are in 2.80 × 10^24 molecules of CO2?
    Moles = 2.80 × 10^24 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 4.65 mol; mass = 4.65 × 44.01 g = 204.65 g.
  • Which of the following numerical expressions gives the number of moles in 5.0 g of CaO?
    Number of moles = 5.0 g / 56.08 g/mol.
  • How many moles of N are in 0.247 g of N2O?
    Moles N2O = 0.247 g / 44.01 g/mol = 0.00561 mol; N atoms = 0.00561 × 2 = 0.0112 mol.
  • What is the molar mass of fluorine, F2? 9.00 g/mol, 18.00 g/mol, 19.00 g/mol, 38.00 g/mol
    The molar mass of F2 is 38.00 g/mol.
  • What is the composition, in weight percent, of an alloy that consists of 6 at% Pb and 94 at% Sn?
    Calculate using atomic masses: (6 × 207.2 + 94 × 118.7) / total mass × 100%.
  • How many hydrogen atoms are in three formula units of ammonium benzoate (C7H5COONH4)?
    Each unit has 9 H atoms; 3 × 9 = 27 hydrogen atoms.
  • If the molecular mass of methanol is 32.04 g/mol, what would be the mass of a 56.6 mole sample?
    Mass = 56.6 × 32.04 g = 1,813.46 g.
  • What is the mass in grams of 36.70 moles of KBr?
    Mass = 36.70 × 119.00 g = 4,373.30 g.
  • A compound has a molar mass of ____ and the following composition:
    Fill in the molar mass and use percent composition to determine empirical formula.
  • Calculate the concentration of H+ ions in a 0.010 M aqueous solution of sulfuric acid.
    For H2SO4, [H+] = 0.020 M.
  • Determine the quantity (g) of pure CaCl2 in 7.5 g of CaCl2·9H2O. Show your work.
    Percent CaCl2 = 110.98 / 273.18 = 0.406; mass = 7.5 × 0.406 = 3.05 g.
  • Determine the molar mass of AgCN. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
    Molar mass of AgCN = 107.87 + 12.01 + 14.01 = 133.89 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of C3H8?
    The molar mass of C3H8 is 44.10 g/mol.
  • What is the molar mass of aluminum?
    The molar mass of aluminum is 26.98 g/mol.
  • Determine the molar mass of CH3CH2OH. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
    Molar mass of CH3CH2OH = 46.07 g/mol.
  • What is 12.011 × 6?
    12.011 × 6 = 72.066.