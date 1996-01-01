Calculating Molar Mass quiz #7 Flashcards
Calculating Molar Mass quiz #7
What is the total mass in grams of 0.75 moles of SO2?
Mass = 0.75 × 64.07 g = 48.05 g.How many grams of hydrogen are in 24.0 grams of C6H6?
Moles = 24.0 g / 78.11 g/mol = 0.307 mol; H mass = 0.307 × 6 × 1.008 g = 1.86 g.What is the molar mass of Al2(CO3)3?
The molar mass of Al2(CO3)3 is 234.00 g/mol.What is the molar mass of copper (Cu)?
The molar mass of copper is 63.55 g/mol.What is the percent composition of sodium in sodium phosphate (Na3PO4)?
Percent Na = (3 × 22.99 / 163.94) × 100% = 42.1%.How many grams would be in a 2.7 mol sample of CO2?
Mass = 2.7 × 44.01 g = 118.83 g.A sample of CH2F2 with a mass of 19 g contains how many atoms of F?
Moles = 19 g / 52.02 g/mol = 0.365 mol; F atoms = 0.365 × 2 × 6.022 × 10^23 = 4.40 × 10^23.How many chlorine atoms are in 29 molecules of chloroform (CHCl3)?
Each CHCl3 has 3 Cl atoms; 29 × 3 = 87 chlorine atoms.Put the following in order from smallest to largest molecular weight.
List the compounds in order of increasing molar mass.Calculate the mass, in grams, of 202 atoms of iron (Fe). (1 mol of Fe has a mass of 55.85 g)
Moles = 202 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 3.36 × 10^-22 mol; mass = 3.36 × 10^-22 × 55.85 g = 1.88 × 10^-20 g.How many grams are 2.50 × 10^23 molecules of CaO?
Moles = 2.50 × 10^23 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 0.415 mol; mass = 0.415 × 56.08 g = 23.28 g.Determine the number of atoms of O in 10.0 grams of C6H12O6.
Moles = 10.0 g / 180.16 g/mol = 0.0555 mol; O atoms = 0.0555 × 6 × 6.022 × 10^23 = 2.01 × 10^23.What is the molecular weight of urea?
The molecular weight of urea is 60.07 g/mol.What is the molar mass of NaHCO3?
The molar mass of NaHCO3 is 84.01 g/mol.What is the molar mass of NaNO3?
The molar mass of NaNO3 is 85.00 g/mol.How many grams are in 0.02 moles of beryllium iodide (BeI2)?
Mass = 0.02 × 391.82 g = 7.84 g.What is the molar mass of NO?
The molar mass of NO is 30.01 g/mol.How many grams are in 238 moles of arsenic?
Mass = 238 × 74.92 g = 17,819 g.What is the molar mass of AgCl?
The molar mass of AgCl is 143.32 g/mol.The molar mass of Cu is 63.55 g/mol. The number of grams of Cu produced in this reaction is ____.
The mass produced depends on the moles; multiply moles by 63.55 g.How many grams are in 11.9 moles of chromium?
Mass = 11.9 × 51.996 g = 617.78 g.What is the formula mass of Mg(NO3)2?
The formula mass of Mg(NO3)2 is 148.32 amu.What is the molar mass of butane (C4H10)?
The molar mass of butane is 58.12 g/mol.What is the formula weight of magnesium nitrate (Mg(NO3)2)?
The formula weight of Mg(NO3)2 is 148.32 amu.How many grams of CO2 are in 2.80 × 10^24 molecules of CO2?
Moles = 2.80 × 10^24 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 4.65 mol; mass = 4.65 × 44.01 g = 204.65 g.Which of the following numerical expressions gives the number of moles in 5.0 g of CaO?
Number of moles = 5.0 g / 56.08 g/mol.How many moles of N are in 0.247 g of N2O?
Moles N2O = 0.247 g / 44.01 g/mol = 0.00561 mol; N atoms = 0.00561 × 2 = 0.0112 mol.What is the molar mass of fluorine, F2? 9.00 g/mol, 18.00 g/mol, 19.00 g/mol, 38.00 g/mol
The molar mass of F2 is 38.00 g/mol.What is the composition, in weight percent, of an alloy that consists of 6 at% Pb and 94 at% Sn?
Calculate using atomic masses: (6 × 207.2 + 94 × 118.7) / total mass × 100%.How many hydrogen atoms are in three formula units of ammonium benzoate (C7H5COONH4)?
Each unit has 9 H atoms; 3 × 9 = 27 hydrogen atoms.If the molecular mass of methanol is 32.04 g/mol, what would be the mass of a 56.6 mole sample?
Mass = 56.6 × 32.04 g = 1,813.46 g.What is the mass in grams of 36.70 moles of KBr?
Mass = 36.70 × 119.00 g = 4,373.30 g.A compound has a molar mass of ____ and the following composition:
Fill in the molar mass and use percent composition to determine empirical formula.Calculate the concentration of H+ ions in a 0.010 M aqueous solution of sulfuric acid.
For H2SO4, [H+] = 0.020 M.Determine the quantity (g) of pure CaCl2 in 7.5 g of CaCl2·9H2O. Show your work.
Percent CaCl2 = 110.98 / 273.18 = 0.406; mass = 7.5 × 0.406 = 3.05 g.Determine the molar mass of AgCN. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Molar mass of AgCN = 107.87 + 12.01 + 14.01 = 133.89 g/mol.What is the molar mass of C3H8?
The molar mass of C3H8 is 44.10 g/mol.What is the molar mass of aluminum?
The molar mass of aluminum is 26.98 g/mol.Determine the molar mass of CH3CH2OH. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Molar mass of CH3CH2OH = 46.07 g/mol.What is 12.011 × 6?
