Calculating Molar Mass quiz #8 Flashcards

How many grams are in 4.5 moles of sodium fluoride (NaF)? Mass = 4.5 × 41.99 g = 188.96 g.

Determine the formula weight of KBr. Provide an answer to two decimal places. Formula weight of KBr = 119.00 amu.

Determine the molar mass of CH3OCH3. Provide an answer to two decimal places. Molar mass of CH3OCH3 = 46.07 g/mol.

Determine the molar mass of C2H5N. Provide an answer to two decimal places. Molar mass of C2H5N = 43.07 g/mol.

In 85.2 g of FeCl2 there are how many moles of FeCl2? Moles = 85.2 g / 126.75 g/mol = 0.672 mol.

What is the molar mass of Ca(OH)2? The molar mass of Ca(OH)2 is 74.10 g/mol.