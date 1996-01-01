Calculating Molar Mass quiz #8 Flashcards
Calculating Molar Mass quiz #8
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
How many grams are in 4.5 moles of sodium fluoride (NaF)?
Mass = 4.5 × 41.99 g = 188.96 g.Determine the formula weight of KBr. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Formula weight of KBr = 119.00 amu.Determine the molar mass of CH3OCH3. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Molar mass of CH3OCH3 = 46.07 g/mol.Determine the molar mass of C2H5N. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Molar mass of C2H5N = 43.07 g/mol.In 85.2 g of FeCl2 there are how many moles of FeCl2?
Moles = 85.2 g / 126.75 g/mol = 0.672 mol.What is the molar mass of Ca(OH)2?
The molar mass of Ca(OH)2 is 74.10 g/mol.Determine the formula weight of Ca(NO3)2. Provide an answer to two decimal places.
Formula weight of Ca(NO3)2 = 164.10 amu.What is the molar mass of Al?
The molar mass of Al is 26.98 g/mol.How do you interconvert number of atoms and mass of a compound?
Convert mass to moles using molar mass, then moles to atoms using Avogadro's number.What is the molar mass of gold (Au)?
The molar mass of gold is 196.97 g/mol.What mass in grams are in 5.32 × 10^22 molecules of CO2?
Moles = 5.32 × 10^22 / 6.022 × 10^23 = 0.0884 mol; mass = 0.0884 × 44.01 g = 3.89 g.Determine the quantity of nitrogen atoms in 15.0 grams of Pb(NO2)2.
Moles = 15.0 g / 269.22 g/mol = 0.0557 mol; N atoms = 0.0557 × 2 × 6.022 × 10^23 = 6.71 × 10^22.What is the molar mass of C6H12O6?
The molar mass of C6H12O6 is 180.16 g/mol.Refer to the periodic table to find the correct molar mass for each given element or compound.
Use the periodic table to find atomic masses and sum them for compounds.