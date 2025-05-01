What does the standard cell potential (E°cell) measure in an electrochemical cell? It measures the difference in standard reduction potentials between the cathode and anode, indicating the cell's ability to produce electric current.

How is the standard cell potential (E°cell) calculated? It is calculated as E°cell = E°red (cathode) - E°red (anode).

What are the standard conditions for measuring cell potential? Standard conditions are 1 M ion concentration, 1 atmosphere pressure, and pH 7.

What unit is used for standard cell potential, and what does it represent? The unit is volts (V), which represents joules per coulomb (J/C), or the work done per unit charge.

What does a positive E°cell indicate about a reaction? A positive E°cell indicates the reaction is spontaneous.

What type of electrochemical cell has a positive standard cell potential? A galvanic (or voltaic) cell has a positive standard cell potential.