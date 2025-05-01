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Cell Potential: Standard quiz

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  • What does the standard cell potential (E°cell) measure in an electrochemical cell?
    It measures the difference in standard reduction potentials between the cathode and anode, indicating the cell's ability to produce electric current.
  • How is the standard cell potential (E°cell) calculated?
    It is calculated as E°cell = E°red (cathode) - E°red (anode).
  • What are the standard conditions for measuring cell potential?
    Standard conditions are 1 M ion concentration, 1 atmosphere pressure, and pH 7.
  • What unit is used for standard cell potential, and what does it represent?
    The unit is volts (V), which represents joules per coulomb (J/C), or the work done per unit charge.
  • What does a positive E°cell indicate about a reaction?
    A positive E°cell indicates the reaction is spontaneous.
  • What type of electrochemical cell has a positive standard cell potential?
    A galvanic (or voltaic) cell has a positive standard cell potential.
  • In a galvanic cell, which electrode has the higher standard reduction potential?
    The cathode has the higher standard reduction potential in a galvanic cell.
  • What is the relationship between the cathode and anode in a galvanic cell?
    The cathode has a higher E°red than the anode, resulting in a positive E°cell.
  • What does a negative E°cell indicate about a reaction?
    A negative E°cell indicates the reaction is non-spontaneous.
  • Which type of cell has a negative standard cell potential?
    An electrolytic cell has a negative standard cell potential.
  • In an electrolytic cell, which electrode has the higher standard reduction potential?
    The anode has the higher standard reduction potential in an electrolytic cell.
  • How do you determine the type of electrochemical cell based on E°cell?
    If E°cell is positive, it's a galvanic cell; if negative, it's an electrolytic cell.
  • What is the SI unit for electric charge, and what symbol is used for it?
    The SI unit is the coulomb, represented by the symbol C.
  • What is the significance of knowing which electrode is the cathode or anode?
    Knowing which is the cathode or anode allows you to correctly calculate E°cell and determine cell spontaneity.
  • What are the two main types of electrochemical cells discussed?
    The two main types are galvanic (voltaic) cells and electrolytic cells.