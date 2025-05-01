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What does the standard cell potential (E°cell) measure in an electrochemical cell? It measures the difference in standard reduction potentials between the cathode and anode, indicating the cell's ability to produce electric current. How is the standard cell potential (E°cell) calculated? It is calculated as E°cell = E°red (cathode) - E°red (anode). What are the standard conditions for measuring cell potential? Standard conditions are 1 M ion concentration, 1 atmosphere pressure, and pH 7. What unit is used for standard cell potential, and what does it represent? The unit is volts (V), which represents joules per coulomb (J/C), or the work done per unit charge. What does a positive E°cell indicate about a reaction? A positive E°cell indicates the reaction is spontaneous. What type of electrochemical cell has a positive standard cell potential? A galvanic (or voltaic) cell has a positive standard cell potential. In a galvanic cell, which electrode has the higher standard reduction potential? The cathode has the higher standard reduction potential in a galvanic cell. What is the relationship between the cathode and anode in a galvanic cell? The cathode has a higher E°red than the anode, resulting in a positive E°cell. What does a negative E°cell indicate about a reaction? A negative E°cell indicates the reaction is non-spontaneous. Which type of cell has a negative standard cell potential? An electrolytic cell has a negative standard cell potential. In an electrolytic cell, which electrode has the higher standard reduction potential? The anode has the higher standard reduction potential in an electrolytic cell. How do you determine the type of electrochemical cell based on E°cell? If E°cell is positive, it's a galvanic cell; if negative, it's an electrolytic cell. What is the SI unit for electric charge, and what symbol is used for it? The SI unit is the coulomb, represented by the symbol C. What is the significance of knowing which electrode is the cathode or anode? Knowing which is the cathode or anode allows you to correctly calculate E°cell and determine cell spontaneity. What are the two main types of electrochemical cells discussed? The two main types are galvanic (voltaic) cells and electrolytic cells.
Cell Potential: Standard quiz
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