Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Chemical Properties quiz #3 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #3
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Which of the following statements best describes a compound?
    A compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed proportions.
  • Which statement describes a chemical property of water?
    Water reacts with certain metals to produce hydrogen gas, demonstrating its reactivity.
  • Which of the following compounds has the highest boiling point?
    Ionic compounds, such as sodium chloride (NaCl), generally have higher boiling points than covalent compounds.
  • Several properties of the element magnesium are shown. Which one is a chemical property?
    Magnesium's ability to react with oxygen to form magnesium oxide is a chemical property.
  • What occurs during a chemical reaction?
    During a chemical reaction, the composition and identity of substances change, forming new products.
  • Which of these is a chemical property of aluminum?
    Aluminum's ability to react with acids is a chemical property.
  • Which statement describes a chemical property of iron?
    Iron's tendency to rust when exposed to oxygen and moisture is a chemical property.
  • What are homogeneous mixtures of metals commonly called?
    Homogeneous mixtures of metals are called alloys.
  • Which is a chemical property?
    Toxicity is a chemical property.
  • Which statement is generally true about CaCl2?
    CaCl2 is an ionic compound that is soluble in water and conducts electricity in solution.
  • Is gasoline a compound or a mixture?
    Gasoline is a mixture of hydrocarbons.
  • Which of these is a chemical property of a substance?
    Reactivity with acids is a chemical property.
  • What is the difference between qualitative and quantitative observations?
    Qualitative observations describe qualities (color, texture), while quantitative observations involve measurements (mass, volume).
  • Which of the following is an example of a chemical property?
    Flammability is an example of a chemical property.
  • What does it mean if a fuel is very volatile?
    A very volatile fuel evaporates easily and can catch fire quickly.
  • Which use of iron is due to its chemical properties?
    Iron's use in construction is partly due to its ability to form rust, which can be managed with coatings.
  • Which gas is most abundant in the Earth's atmosphere?
    Nitrogen is the most abundant gas in Earth's atmosphere.
  • What is a common property of metals?
    Metals are good conductors of heat and electricity.
  • What type of reaction takes place when atoms or molecules rearrange to form new substances?
    A chemical reaction takes place when atoms or molecules rearrange to form new substances.
  • Which two molecules are compounds?
    Water (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) are compounds.
  • Which element tends not to react with other elements?
    Noble gases tend not to react with other elements.
  • Which of the following is a property of nonmetals?
    Nonmetals are generally poor conductors of electricity.
  • Which property would xenon most likely have?
    Xenon is chemically unreactive under normal conditions.
  • Which is a chemical property of iron?
    Iron's ability to rust when exposed to oxygen is a chemical property.
  • An atom of which element bonds with an atom of hydrogen to form the most polar bond?
    Fluorine forms the most polar bond with hydrogen.
  • What is the most common element in your body?
    Oxygen is the most common element in the human body.
  • Which substance can be broken down by a chemical change?
    A compound can be broken down by a chemical change.
  • Which of the following compounds is not involved in the depletion of stratospheric ozone?
    Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are not involved in ozone depletion.
  • Which of the following is a chemical property of matter?
    Flammability is a chemical property of matter.
  • Which is a property of ionic compounds?
    Ionic compounds have high melting points and are soluble in water.
  • What are some indicators of a chemical change?
    Indicators include color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.
  • Are the properties of compounds the same as the elements they are made from?
    No, compounds have different properties from the elements they are made from.
  • Which substance can be decomposed by chemical means?
    A compound can be decomposed by chemical means.
  • Which of the following is true of lime-based flux?
    Lime-based flux reacts chemically to remove impurities during metal processing.
  • Which of the following is unlikely to form a covalent bond?
    Noble gases are unlikely to form covalent bonds.
  • How are compounds different from elements?
    Compounds are made of two or more elements chemically combined; elements are pure substances.
  • Which of these events indicate that a chemical reaction might have occurred?
    Formation of bubbles, color change, or a precipitate indicate a chemical reaction.
  • What property of sodium metal did you observe?
    Sodium's reactivity with water is a chemical property.
  • What is an interstitial alloy?
    An interstitial alloy is a mixture where small atoms fill spaces between larger metal atoms.
  • Which compound has the highest boiling point?
    Ionic compounds like NaCl generally have higher boiling points than covalent compounds.