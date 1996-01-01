Chemical Properties quiz #3 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #3
Which of the following statements best describes a compound?
A compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed proportions.Which statement describes a chemical property of water?
Water reacts with certain metals to produce hydrogen gas, demonstrating its reactivity.Which of the following compounds has the highest boiling point?
Ionic compounds, such as sodium chloride (NaCl), generally have higher boiling points than covalent compounds.Several properties of the element magnesium are shown. Which one is a chemical property?
Magnesium's ability to react with oxygen to form magnesium oxide is a chemical property.What occurs during a chemical reaction?
During a chemical reaction, the composition and identity of substances change, forming new products.Which of these is a chemical property of aluminum?
Aluminum's ability to react with acids is a chemical property.Which statement describes a chemical property of iron?
Iron's tendency to rust when exposed to oxygen and moisture is a chemical property.What are homogeneous mixtures of metals commonly called?
Homogeneous mixtures of metals are called alloys.Which is a chemical property?
Toxicity is a chemical property.Which statement is generally true about CaCl2?
CaCl2 is an ionic compound that is soluble in water and conducts electricity in solution.Is gasoline a compound or a mixture?
Gasoline is a mixture of hydrocarbons.Which of these is a chemical property of a substance?
Reactivity with acids is a chemical property.What is the difference between qualitative and quantitative observations?
Qualitative observations describe qualities (color, texture), while quantitative observations involve measurements (mass, volume).Which of the following is an example of a chemical property?
Flammability is an example of a chemical property.What does it mean if a fuel is very volatile?
A very volatile fuel evaporates easily and can catch fire quickly.Which use of iron is due to its chemical properties?
Iron's use in construction is partly due to its ability to form rust, which can be managed with coatings.Which gas is most abundant in the Earth's atmosphere?
Nitrogen is the most abundant gas in Earth's atmosphere.What is a common property of metals?
Metals are good conductors of heat and electricity.What type of reaction takes place when atoms or molecules rearrange to form new substances?
A chemical reaction takes place when atoms or molecules rearrange to form new substances.Which two molecules are compounds?
Water (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) are compounds.Which element tends not to react with other elements?
Noble gases tend not to react with other elements.Which of the following is a property of nonmetals?
Nonmetals are generally poor conductors of electricity.Which property would xenon most likely have?
Xenon is chemically unreactive under normal conditions.Which is a chemical property of iron?
Iron's ability to rust when exposed to oxygen is a chemical property.An atom of which element bonds with an atom of hydrogen to form the most polar bond?
Fluorine forms the most polar bond with hydrogen.What is the most common element in your body?
Oxygen is the most common element in the human body.Which substance can be broken down by a chemical change?
A compound can be broken down by a chemical change.Which of the following compounds is not involved in the depletion of stratospheric ozone?
Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) are not involved in ozone depletion.Which of the following is a chemical property of matter?
Flammability is a chemical property of matter.Which is a property of ionic compounds?
Ionic compounds have high melting points and are soluble in water.What are some indicators of a chemical change?
Indicators include color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.Are the properties of compounds the same as the elements they are made from?
No, compounds have different properties from the elements they are made from.Which substance can be decomposed by chemical means?
A compound can be decomposed by chemical means.Which of the following is true of lime-based flux?
Lime-based flux reacts chemically to remove impurities during metal processing.Which of the following is unlikely to form a covalent bond?
Noble gases are unlikely to form covalent bonds.How are compounds different from elements?
Compounds are made of two or more elements chemically combined; elements are pure substances.Which of these events indicate that a chemical reaction might have occurred?
Formation of bubbles, color change, or a precipitate indicate a chemical reaction.What property of sodium metal did you observe?
Sodium's reactivity with water is a chemical property.What is an interstitial alloy?
An interstitial alloy is a mixture where small atoms fill spaces between larger metal atoms.Which compound has the highest boiling point?
Ionic compounds like NaCl generally have higher boiling points than covalent compounds.