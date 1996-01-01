Chemical Properties quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following statements best describes a compound? A compound is a substance formed when two or more elements chemically combine in fixed proportions.

Which statement describes a chemical property of water? Water reacts with certain metals to produce hydrogen gas, demonstrating its reactivity.

Which of the following compounds has the highest boiling point? Ionic compounds, such as sodium chloride (NaCl), generally have higher boiling points than covalent compounds.

Several properties of the element magnesium are shown. Which one is a chemical property? Magnesium's ability to react with oxygen to form magnesium oxide is a chemical property.

What occurs during a chemical reaction? During a chemical reaction, the composition and identity of substances change, forming new products.

Which of these is a chemical property of aluminum? Aluminum's ability to react with acids is a chemical property.