Chemical Properties quiz #4 Flashcards

Chemical Properties quiz #4
  • What can you infer from the fact that metals are good conductors of electricity?
    Metals have mobile electrons that allow them to conduct electricity.
  • Which statement best describes how a compound is different from an element?
    A compound consists of two or more elements chemically combined, while an element is a pure substance.
  • Why are metals good conductors of both heat and electricity?
    Metals have mobile electrons that transfer energy efficiently.
  • Which characteristic of a substance is considered a chemical property?
    Flammability is considered a chemical property.
  • What would need to happen if you wanted to melt NaCl?
    You would need to apply a high temperature to overcome the strong ionic bonds.
  • Which is a property of covalent compounds?
    Covalent compounds generally have low melting points and do not conduct electricity.
  • Why do substances have different properties?
    Substances have different properties due to differences in their chemical composition and bonding.
  • Which changes are evidence of a chemical reaction?
    Color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate are evidence of a chemical reaction.
  • How do new substances form?
    New substances form when chemical bonds are broken and new ones are created during a chemical reaction.
  • What is a chemical reaction? Give an example.
    A chemical reaction is a process where substances change into new substances; for example, iron rusting.
  • Which of the following is a chemical property of iron?
    Iron's ability to react with oxygen to form rust is a chemical property.
  • Which symbols indicate the physical state of substances involved in a chemical reaction?
    Symbols like (s), (l), (g), and (aq) indicate solid, liquid, gas, and aqueous states.
  • What characteristic is responsible for the high electrical conductivity of a metal?
    The presence of mobile electrons is responsible for high electrical conductivity in metals.
  • What is the ability of a substance to burn or ignite called?
    The ability to burn or ignite is called flammability.
  • What do chemical symbols and formulas represent?
    Chemical symbols and formulas represent the elements and compounds involved in chemical reactions.
  • Hydrogen peroxide solution consists of what two chemicals?
    Hydrogen peroxide solution consists of H2O2 and water.
  • What is represented by the chemical at B?
    The chemical at B represents a product in a chemical reaction.
  • Which of these statements is not true about iron?
    Iron does not remain unchanged when exposed to oxygen; it rusts.
  • Which of the following is an example of a chemical reaction?
    Burning wood is an example of a chemical reaction.
  • What is a property of many metals?
    Many metals are malleable and conduct electricity.
  • What is the best way to tell if a chemical change has taken place?
    The formation of a new substance is the best way to tell if a chemical change has occurred.
  • Which substance can be decomposed by a chemical change?
    A compound can be decomposed by a chemical change.
  • Why are noble gases so unreactive?
    Noble gases are unreactive because they have a full valence electron shell.
  • Do you think the chemical properties of the aluminum change as you cut the can?
    No, cutting aluminum is a physical change and does not alter its chemical properties.
  • What is the chemical formula for the compound titanium dioxide?
    The chemical formula for titanium dioxide is TiO2.
  • What element is a liquid metal used in thermometers?
    Mercury is a liquid metal used in thermometers.
  • Which of the following pairs of atoms is unlikely to form a compound?
    Noble gases and other noble gases are unlikely to form compounds.
  • How do elements differ from compounds?
    Elements are pure substances of one type of atom; compounds are made of two or more elements chemically combined.
  • In a chemical formula, what do the subscripts represent?
    Subscripts indicate the number of atoms of each element in a compound.
  • Which of the following observations is qualitative?
    Observing a color change is a qualitative observation.
  • What are the signs that a chemical change has occurred?
    Signs include color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.
  • Which of the following best describes the properties of an ionic compound?
    Ionic compounds have high melting points and conduct electricity when dissolved in water.
  • Which of the following describes a chemical property of oxygen?
    Oxygen's ability to support combustion is a chemical property.
  • Which is an advantage of using chemical indicators?
    Chemical indicators help detect the presence of specific substances or reactions.
  • What element is used to disinfect water in swimming pools?
    Chlorine is used to disinfect swimming pools.
  • Which of the following represents a chemical property of hydrogen gas?
    Hydrogen's ability to react explosively with oxygen is a chemical property.
