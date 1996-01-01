Chemical Properties quiz #4 Flashcards
Chemical Properties quiz #4
What can you infer from the fact that metals are good conductors of electricity?
Metals have mobile electrons that allow them to conduct electricity.Which statement best describes how a compound is different from an element?
A compound consists of two or more elements chemically combined, while an element is a pure substance.Why are metals good conductors of both heat and electricity?
Metals have mobile electrons that transfer energy efficiently.Which characteristic of a substance is considered a chemical property?
Flammability is considered a chemical property.What would need to happen if you wanted to melt NaCl?
You would need to apply a high temperature to overcome the strong ionic bonds.Which is a property of covalent compounds?
Covalent compounds generally have low melting points and do not conduct electricity.Why do substances have different properties?
Substances have different properties due to differences in their chemical composition and bonding.Which changes are evidence of a chemical reaction?
Color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate are evidence of a chemical reaction.How do new substances form?
New substances form when chemical bonds are broken and new ones are created during a chemical reaction.What is a chemical reaction? Give an example.
A chemical reaction is a process where substances change into new substances; for example, iron rusting.Which of the following is a chemical property of iron?
Iron's ability to react with oxygen to form rust is a chemical property.Which symbols indicate the physical state of substances involved in a chemical reaction?
Symbols like (s), (l), (g), and (aq) indicate solid, liquid, gas, and aqueous states.What characteristic is responsible for the high electrical conductivity of a metal?
The presence of mobile electrons is responsible for high electrical conductivity in metals.What is responsible for the high electrical conductivity of a metal?
Mobile electrons in metals are responsible for their high electrical conductivity.What is the ability of a substance to burn or ignite called?
The ability to burn or ignite is called flammability.What do chemical symbols and formulas represent?
Chemical symbols and formulas represent the elements and compounds involved in chemical reactions.Hydrogen peroxide solution consists of what two chemicals?
Hydrogen peroxide solution consists of H2O2 and water.What is represented by the chemical at B?
The chemical at B represents a product in a chemical reaction.Which of these statements is not true about iron?
Iron does not remain unchanged when exposed to oxygen; it rusts.Which of the following is an example of a chemical reaction?
Burning wood is an example of a chemical reaction.What is a property of many metals?
Many metals are malleable and conduct electricity.What is the best way to tell if a chemical change has taken place?
The formation of a new substance is the best way to tell if a chemical change has occurred.Which is the best evidence that a chemical change has occurred?
The appearance of a new substance is the best evidence of a chemical change.Which substance can be decomposed by a chemical change?
A compound can be decomposed by a chemical change.Why are noble gases so unreactive?
Noble gases are unreactive because they have a full valence electron shell.Do you think the chemical properties of the aluminum change as you cut the can?
No, cutting aluminum is a physical change and does not alter its chemical properties.What is the chemical formula for the compound titanium dioxide?
The chemical formula for titanium dioxide is TiO2.What element is a liquid metal used in thermometers?
Mercury is a liquid metal used in thermometers.Which of the following pairs of atoms is unlikely to form a compound?
Noble gases and other noble gases are unlikely to form compounds.How do elements differ from compounds?
Elements are pure substances of one type of atom; compounds are made of two or more elements chemically combined.In a chemical formula, what do the subscripts represent?
Subscripts indicate the number of atoms of each element in a compound.Which of the following observations is qualitative?
Observing a color change is a qualitative observation.What are the signs that a chemical change has occurred?
Signs include color change, gas production, and formation of a precipitate.Which of the following best describes the properties of an ionic compound?
Ionic compounds have high melting points and conduct electricity when dissolved in water.Which of the following describes a chemical property of oxygen?
Oxygen's ability to support combustion is a chemical property.Which is an advantage of using chemical indicators?
Chemical indicators help detect the presence of specific substances or reactions.What element is used to disinfect water in swimming pools?
Chlorine is used to disinfect swimming pools.Which of the following is a definite indicator that a chemical change has occurred?
Formation of a new substance is a definite indicator of a chemical change.Which of the following represents a chemical property of hydrogen gas?
Hydrogen's ability to react explosively with oxygen is a chemical property.How do you know a chemical change has occurred?
A chemical change has occurred if a new substance is formed.