Chemical Properties quiz #4 Flashcards

What can you infer from the fact that metals are good conductors of electricity? Metals have mobile electrons that allow them to conduct electricity.

Which statement best describes how a compound is different from an element? A compound consists of two or more elements chemically combined, while an element is a pure substance.

Why are metals good conductors of both heat and electricity? Metals have mobile electrons that transfer energy efficiently.

Which characteristic of a substance is considered a chemical property? Flammability is considered a chemical property.

What would need to happen if you wanted to melt NaCl? You would need to apply a high temperature to overcome the strong ionic bonds.

Which is a property of covalent compounds? Covalent compounds generally have low melting points and do not conduct electricity.