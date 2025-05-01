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What is the equation for the ideal gas law? The ideal gas law is PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature. Which variables does Boyle's Law relate, and how are they related? Boyle's Law relates pressure and volume, which are inversely proportional at constant temperature and moles. What is the mathematical formula for Boyle's Law? Boyle's Law is expressed as P1V1 = P2V2. How does increasing pressure affect the volume of a gas according to Boyle's Law? Increasing pressure decreases the volume of a gas if temperature and moles are constant. Which variables does Gay-Lussac's Law relate, and how are they related? Gay-Lussac's Law relates pressure and temperature, which are directly proportional at constant volume and moles. What is the formula for Gay-Lussac's Law? Gay-Lussac's Law is P1/T1 = P2/T2. Why must temperature be measured in Kelvin for gas law calculations? Temperature must be in Kelvin because gas laws require absolute temperature to ensure direct proportionality. What happens to the pressure of a gas if its temperature increases while volume is constant? The pressure increases because gas particles move faster and collide with the container walls more forcefully. Which variables does Avogadro's Law relate, and how are they related? Avogadro's Law relates volume and moles, which are directly proportional at constant pressure and temperature. What is the formula for Avogadro's Law? Avogadro's Law is V1/n1 = V2/n2. If the number of moles of gas increases at constant pressure and temperature, what happens to the volume? The volume increases because volume and moles are directly proportional. Which variables does Charles's Law relate, and how are they related? Charles's Law relates volume and temperature, which are directly proportional at constant pressure and moles. What is the formula for Charles's Law? Charles's Law is V1/T1 = V2/T2. What happens to the volume of a gas if its temperature increases while pressure is constant? The volume increases because the gas particles gain energy and push the piston outward. How can you remember the four main chemistry gas laws and their variable pairings? Remember 'Be Great At Chemistry': Boyle's (Pressure & Volume), Gay-Lussac's (Pressure & Temperature), Avogadro's (Volume & Moles), Charles's (Volume & Temperature).
Chemistry Gas Laws quiz
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