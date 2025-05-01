What is the equation for the ideal gas law? The ideal gas law is PV = nRT, where P is pressure, V is volume, n is moles, R is the gas constant, and T is temperature.

Which variables does Boyle's Law relate, and how are they related? Boyle's Law relates pressure and volume, which are inversely proportional at constant temperature and moles.

What is the mathematical formula for Boyle's Law? Boyle's Law is expressed as P1V1 = P2V2.

How does increasing pressure affect the volume of a gas according to Boyle's Law? Increasing pressure decreases the volume of a gas if temperature and moles are constant.

Which variables does Gay-Lussac's Law relate, and how are they related? Gay-Lussac's Law relates pressure and temperature, which are directly proportional at constant volume and moles.

What is the formula for Gay-Lussac's Law? Gay-Lussac's Law is P1/T1 = P2/T2.