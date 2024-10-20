Chromatography definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Chromatography A technique for separating mixture components based on molecular attractions.

Stationary Phase The non-moving phase in chromatography, often a silica plate, that holds the mixture.

Mobile Phase The moving phase in chromatography, typically a solvent, that carries components.

Silica Plate A common stationary phase in chromatography where mixtures are applied.

Solvent A liquid in the mobile phase that moves through capillary action in chromatography.

Capillary Action The process by which the solvent moves up the stationary phase in chromatography.

Affinity The degree of attraction between a component and the solvent or stationary phase.

TLC Plate A thin-layer chromatography plate used to separate mixture components.

Ethanol A slightly polar solvent often used in the mobile phase of chromatography.

Hexanes A non-polar hydrocarbon solvent used in chromatography.

Retention Factor The ratio of the distance traveled by a compound to the distance traveled by the solvent.

Rf Value A numerical value representing the retention factor in chromatography.

Compound A substance in the mixture being separated in chromatography.

Mixture A combination of different substances that chromatography aims to separate.