Chromatography definitions Flashcards

Chromatography definitions

Chromatography definitions
  • Chromatography
    A technique for separating mixture components based on molecular attractions.
  • Stationary Phase
    The non-moving phase in chromatography, often a silica plate, that holds the mixture.
  • Mobile Phase
    The moving phase in chromatography, typically a solvent, that carries components.
  • Silica Plate
    A common stationary phase in chromatography where mixtures are applied.
  • Solvent
    A liquid in the mobile phase that moves through capillary action in chromatography.
  • Capillary Action
    The process by which the solvent moves up the stationary phase in chromatography.
  • Affinity
    The degree of attraction between a component and the solvent or stationary phase.
  • TLC Plate
    A thin-layer chromatography plate used to separate mixture components.
  • Ethanol
    A slightly polar solvent often used in the mobile phase of chromatography.
  • Hexanes
    A non-polar hydrocarbon solvent used in chromatography.
  • Retention Factor
    The ratio of the distance traveled by a compound to the distance traveled by the solvent.
  • Rf Value
    A numerical value representing the retention factor in chromatography.
  • Compound
    A substance in the mixture being separated in chromatography.
  • Mixture
    A combination of different substances that chromatography aims to separate.
  • Hydrocarbon
    An organic compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon, like hexanes.