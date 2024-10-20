Chromatography definitions Flashcards
Chromatography definitions
- ChromatographyA technique for separating mixture components based on molecular attractions.
- Stationary PhaseThe non-moving phase in chromatography, often a silica plate, that holds the mixture.
- Mobile PhaseThe moving phase in chromatography, typically a solvent, that carries components.
- Silica PlateA common stationary phase in chromatography where mixtures are applied.
- SolventA liquid in the mobile phase that moves through capillary action in chromatography.
- Capillary ActionThe process by which the solvent moves up the stationary phase in chromatography.
- AffinityThe degree of attraction between a component and the solvent or stationary phase.
- TLC PlateA thin-layer chromatography plate used to separate mixture components.
- EthanolA slightly polar solvent often used in the mobile phase of chromatography.
- HexanesA non-polar hydrocarbon solvent used in chromatography.
- Retention FactorThe ratio of the distance traveled by a compound to the distance traveled by the solvent.
- Rf ValueA numerical value representing the retention factor in chromatography.
- CompoundA substance in the mixture being separated in chromatography.
- MixtureA combination of different substances that chromatography aims to separate.
- HydrocarbonAn organic compound consisting entirely of hydrogen and carbon, like hexanes.