Chromatography quiz Flashcards

GCMS stands for which of the following: Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry, Gel Chromatography Mass Spectrometry, Gas Chromatography Molecular Spectrometry, or Gel Chromatography Molecular Spectrometry?
GCMS stands for Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometry.
Which of the following is not a type of chromatography: Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, Mass Chromatography, or Paper Chromatography?
Mass Chromatography is not a type of chromatography.
Which of the following techniques separates molecules based on size: Gel Filtration Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Liquid Chromatography, or Paper Chromatography?
Gel Filtration Chromatography separates molecules based on size.
What is the stationary phase in chromatography typically made of?
The stationary phase in chromatography is typically made of a silica plate.
What is the role of the mobile phase in chromatography?
The mobile phase in chromatography is a solvent that moves through capillary action, carrying components at different rates.
How is the Retention Factor (Rf value) calculated in chromatography?
The Rf value is calculated as the ratio of the distance traveled by the compound to the distance traveled by the solvent.
What does a higher Rf value indicate about a compound's affinity in chromatography?
A higher Rf value indicates a greater affinity for the solvent compared to the stationary phase.
What happens to components with a higher affinity for the stationary phase in chromatography?
Components with a higher affinity for the stationary phase do not move far up the plate, showing low movement.
What is the purpose of using a TLC plate in chromatography?
A TLC plate is used to spot the mixture and observe the separation of components based on their affinities.
How can the identity of compounds be determined using chromatography?
The identity of compounds can be determined by comparing their Rf values to known values in a manual.