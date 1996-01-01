Chromatography quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

A chromatography column would be most efficient with which of the plate heights? A chromatography column is most efficient with the smallest plate height, as smaller plate heights lead to better separation of components.

Which of these is a method used to separate different compounds in a mixture using a solvent? Chromatography is a method used to separate different compounds in a mixture using a solvent.

Thin-layer chromatography separates components of a mixture based on which property? Thin-layer chromatography separates components based on their affinity for the stationary phase (the plate) versus the mobile phase (the solvent).

What is the major underlying principle of chromatography? The major principle of chromatography is the separation of mixture components due to differences in their molecular attractions to the stationary and mobile phases.

How could thin-layer chromatography be used to aid in the identification of a compound? Thin-layer chromatography aids identification by measuring the distance a compound travels relative to the solvent (Rf value) and comparing it to known values.

What is the main purpose of the mobile phase in chromatography? The main purpose of the mobile phase is to carry the mixture's components along the stationary phase, allowing separation based on their affinities.