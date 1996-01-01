Classification of Matter quiz #10 Flashcards
Classification of Matter quiz #10
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/39
What is the water table?
The water table is the upper level of groundwater (matter).What is an open system?
An open system can exchange matter and energy with its surroundings.Which are mixtures? Select three options.
Air, soil, and salad are mixtures.Almost everything around us is made of chemicals. If it is not made of chemicals,
It is not matter.Which of the following is good evidence that an unknown sample is a pure substance?
It has a uniform and definite composition.Everything you can touch and everything you can see is matter except for which of the following?
Light is not matter.Which statement describes the components of a mixture?
The components of a mixture are physically combined and can be separated.Which sample is a pure substance: zinc oxide, sugar dissolved in water, pond water, soil?
Zinc oxide is a pure substance.What are the substances making up a mixture called?
Components or constituents.What type of combination is a mixture?
A physical combination of substances.Which two terms represent major categories of compounds?
Organic and inorganic compounds.Which terms are used to identify pure substances?
Element and compound.What is a mixture? Cite two examples.
A mixture is matter composed of two or more substances physically combined. Examples: air, soil.Matter with definite weight and volume but no definite shape is called:
A liquid.Matter is a substance that has ________.
Mass and occupies space.Media that contain at least one ingredient that is not chemically definable are called
Complex media (mixtures).Lithium hydroxide is classified as _____.
A compound.Table sugar is not a mineral because _____.
It is organic and made by living organisms.Air is best described as ________.
A homogeneous mixture.Is grain alcohol a mixture or pure substance?
Grain alcohol is a pure substance.For the solid forms of the following elements, which one is most likely to be of the molecular type?
Sulfur (S8) is molecular.Matter with definite weight but indefinite volume and shape is called:
A gas.A mixture of two or more kinds of molecules, evenly dispersed, would be a(n):
Homogeneous mixture (solution).A mixture in which substances are distributed evenly.
Homogeneous mixture.Yo estudio las 1 of 1 como la física y la química.
Chemistry is the study of matter and its changes.Unlike an element, a(n) ________ may be separated through a physical process like filtration.
Mixture.Is ductile a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid?
Ductility is a property of metals.Is aluminum foil homogeneous or heterogeneous?
Aluminum foil is homogeneous.Is carbon dioxide a pure substance?
Yes, carbon dioxide is a pure compound.Is Kool Aid homogeneous or heterogeneous?
Kool Aid is homogeneous.Mixtures that have the same composition throughout are ________.
Homogeneous mixtures.All matter has
Mass and occupies space.Is baking soda an element, compound, or mixture?
Baking soda is a compound.Is pizza a compound?
No, pizza is a heterogeneous mixture.A platinum ring is classified as a
Pure substance (element).Is quartz a mixture?
No, quartz is a compound.Is baking soda homogeneous or heterogeneous?
Pure baking soda is homogeneous.Is lemonade homogeneous or heterogeneous?
Lemonade is homogeneous if well mixed.Is pizza an element, compound, or mixture?
Pizza is a heterogeneous mixture.