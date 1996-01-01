Skip to main content
Classification of Matter quiz #10 Flashcards

Classification of Matter quiz #10
  • What is the water table?
    The water table is the upper level of groundwater (matter).
  • What is an open system?
    An open system can exchange matter and energy with its surroundings.
  • Which are mixtures? Select three options.
    Air, soil, and salad are mixtures.
  • Almost everything around us is made of chemicals. If it is not made of chemicals,
    It is not matter.
  • Which of the following is good evidence that an unknown sample is a pure substance?
    It has a uniform and definite composition.
  • Everything you can touch and everything you can see is matter except for which of the following?
    Light is not matter.
  • Which statement describes the components of a mixture?
    The components of a mixture are physically combined and can be separated.
  • Which sample is a pure substance: zinc oxide, sugar dissolved in water, pond water, soil?
    Zinc oxide is a pure substance.
  • What are the substances making up a mixture called?
    Components or constituents.
  • What type of combination is a mixture?
    A physical combination of substances.
  • Which two terms represent major categories of compounds?
    Organic and inorganic compounds.
  • Which terms are used to identify pure substances?
    Element and compound.
  • What is a mixture? Cite two examples.
    A mixture is matter composed of two or more substances physically combined. Examples: air, soil.
  • Matter with definite weight and volume but no definite shape is called:
    A liquid.
  • Matter is a substance that has ________.
    Mass and occupies space.
  • Media that contain at least one ingredient that is not chemically definable are called
    Complex media (mixtures).
  • Lithium hydroxide is classified as _____.
    A compound.
  • Table sugar is not a mineral because _____.
    It is organic and made by living organisms.
  • Air is best described as ________.
    A homogeneous mixture.
  • Is grain alcohol a mixture or pure substance?
    Grain alcohol is a pure substance.
  • For the solid forms of the following elements, which one is most likely to be of the molecular type?
    Sulfur (S8) is molecular.
  • Matter with definite weight but indefinite volume and shape is called:
    A gas.
  • A mixture of two or more kinds of molecules, evenly dispersed, would be a(n):
    Homogeneous mixture (solution).
  • A mixture in which substances are distributed evenly.
    Homogeneous mixture.
  • Yo estudio las 1 of 1 como la física y la química.
    Chemistry is the study of matter and its changes.
  • Unlike an element, a(n) ________ may be separated through a physical process like filtration.
    Mixture.
  • Is ductile a metal, nonmetal, or metalloid?
    Ductility is a property of metals.
  • Is aluminum foil homogeneous or heterogeneous?
    Aluminum foil is homogeneous.
  • Is carbon dioxide a pure substance?
    Yes, carbon dioxide is a pure compound.
  • Is Kool Aid homogeneous or heterogeneous?
    Kool Aid is homogeneous.
  • Mixtures that have the same composition throughout are ________.
    Homogeneous mixtures.
  • All matter has
    Mass and occupies space.
  • Is baking soda an element, compound, or mixture?
    Baking soda is a compound.
  • Is pizza a compound?
    No, pizza is a heterogeneous mixture.
  • A platinum ring is classified as a
    Pure substance (element).
  • Is quartz a mixture?
    No, quartz is a compound.
  • Is baking soda homogeneous or heterogeneous?
    Pure baking soda is homogeneous.
  • Is lemonade homogeneous or heterogeneous?
    Lemonade is homogeneous if well mixed.
  • Is pizza an element, compound, or mixture?
    Pizza is a heterogeneous mixture.