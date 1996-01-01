Classification of Matter quiz #10 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

What is the water table? The water table is the upper level of groundwater (matter).

What is an open system? An open system can exchange matter and energy with its surroundings.

Which are mixtures? Select three options. Air, soil, and salad are mixtures.

Almost everything around us is made of chemicals. If it is not made of chemicals, It is not matter.

Which of the following is good evidence that an unknown sample is a pure substance? It has a uniform and definite composition.

Everything you can touch and everything you can see is matter except for which of the following? Light is not matter.