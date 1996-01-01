Classification of Matter quiz #11 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Is carbon dioxide an element, compound, or mixture? Carbon dioxide is a compound.

Is titanium an element, compound, or mixture? Titanium is an element.

Is carbon dioxide a pure substance or mixture? Carbon dioxide is a pure substance.

Salad dressing: homogeneous, heterogeneous, solution, colloid, suspension? Salad dressing is a heterogeneous mixture.

Is copper a substance or mixture? Copper is a pure substance (element).

Matter with a composition that is always the same Pure substance.