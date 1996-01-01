Skip to main content
Classification of Matter quiz #11 Flashcards

Classification of Matter quiz #11
  • Is carbon dioxide an element, compound, or mixture?
    Carbon dioxide is a compound.
  • Is titanium an element, compound, or mixture?
    Titanium is an element.
  • Is carbon dioxide a pure substance or mixture?
    Carbon dioxide is a pure substance.
  • Salad dressing: homogeneous, heterogeneous, solution, colloid, suspension?
    Salad dressing is a heterogeneous mixture.
  • Is copper a substance or mixture?
    Copper is a pure substance (element).
  • Matter with a composition that is always the same
    Pure substance.
  • Is a dog an element, compound, or mixture?
    A dog is a mixture.
  • Water is an example of
    A compound.
  • Brass is a combination of a number of elements. Its exact composition can vary. Mixture or compound?
    Brass is a mixture (alloy).
  • Is chocolate chip ice cream homogeneous or heterogeneous?
    Chocolate chip ice cream is heterogeneous.
  • Is mouthwash an element, a compound, a homogeneous mixture, or a heterogeneous mixture?
    Mouthwash is a homogeneous mixture.
  • Classify each of these reactions.
    Reactions are chemical changes involving matter.
  • Classify each substance as an element or a compound.
    Elements have one type of atom; compounds have two or more different elements.
  • Classify each compound as ionic or molecular.
    Ionic compounds are made of ions; molecular compounds are made of molecules.
  • A crystal of NaCl is
    A compound (ionic).
  • Classify each of the following substances as an element, a compound, or a mixture.
    Elements: gold; compounds: water; mixtures: air.
  • Beach sand: homogeneous or heterogeneous?
    Beach sand is heterogeneous.