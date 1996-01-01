Classification of Matter quiz #11 Flashcards
Classification of Matter quiz #11
Is carbon dioxide an element, compound, or mixture?
Carbon dioxide is a compound.Is titanium an element, compound, or mixture?
Titanium is an element.Is carbon dioxide a pure substance or mixture?
Carbon dioxide is a pure substance.Salad dressing: homogeneous, heterogeneous, solution, colloid, suspension?
Salad dressing is a heterogeneous mixture.Is copper a substance or mixture?
Copper is a pure substance (element).Matter with a composition that is always the same
Pure substance.Is a dog an element, compound, or mixture?
A dog is a mixture.Water is an example of
A compound.Brass is a combination of a number of elements. Its exact composition can vary. Mixture or compound?
Brass is a mixture (alloy).Is chocolate chip ice cream homogeneous or heterogeneous?
Chocolate chip ice cream is heterogeneous.Is mouthwash an element, a compound, a homogeneous mixture, or a heterogeneous mixture?
Mouthwash is a homogeneous mixture.Classify each of these reactions.
Reactions are chemical changes involving matter.Classify each substance as an element or a compound.
Elements have one type of atom; compounds have two or more different elements.Classify each compound as ionic or molecular.
Ionic compounds are made of ions; molecular compounds are made of molecules.A crystal of NaCl is
A compound (ionic).Classify each of the following substances as an element, a compound, or a mixture.
Elements: gold; compounds: water; mixtures: air.Beach sand: homogeneous or heterogeneous?
Beach sand is heterogeneous.