Classification of Matter quiz #9 Flashcards

What are sugar and water in a homogeneous mixture of sugar and water? Sugar is the solute; water is the solvent.

Is water a compound? Yes, water is a compound.

How can you distinguish a substance from a mixture? A substance has a fixed composition; a mixture does not.

What type of mixture is dirt? Dirt is a heterogeneous mixture.

Calcium carbonate is considered a compound because it is made up of two or more of what? Different elements chemically bonded.

What is the difference between a meteor and a meteorite? A meteor is in the atmosphere; a meteorite has landed on Earth. (Chemistry context: Both are matter.)