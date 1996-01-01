Classification of Matter quiz #9 Flashcards
Classification of Matter quiz #9
What are sugar and water in a homogeneous mixture of sugar and water?
Sugar is the solute; water is the solvent.Is water a compound?
Yes, water is a compound.How can you distinguish a substance from a mixture?
A substance has a fixed composition; a mixture does not.What type of mixture is dirt?
Dirt is a heterogeneous mixture.Calcium carbonate is considered a compound because it is made up of two or more of what?
Different elements chemically bonded.What is the difference between a meteor and a meteorite?
A meteor is in the atmosphere; a meteorite has landed on Earth. (Chemistry context: Both are matter.)What is a compound? Cite two examples.
A compound is made of two or more elements chemically bonded. Examples: H2O, CO2.What is the difference between a solute and solvent?
The solute is dissolved; the solvent does the dissolving.What is the tail of a comet made of?
Dust and gases (matter).What term describes anything that has weight and takes up space?
Matter.Which substance is an example of a colloid: milk, tomato juice, sand and water, sugar and water?
Milk is a colloid.Which is a pure substance: air, nitrogen, apple juice, tap water?
Nitrogen is a pure substance.How much of the air is made up of nitrogen?
About 78%.Which of the following observations would indicate that a material is a pure substance?
It has a uniform and definite composition.Which best describes what is made of matter?
Anything that has mass and occupies space.Which types of media contain at least one ingredient that is not chemically defined?
Complex media (mixtures).What is the hardest natural substance?
Diamond.Which of these is a compound?
CO2 is a compound.Which is a property of every mixture?
Mixtures have variable composition.Which is a positive effect of using chemistry?
Chemistry helps develop useful materials and medicines.What is the difference between elements and compounds?
Elements have one type of atom; compounds have two or more different elements.Which of the following media can be described precisely as to its chemical content?
Defined media (pure substances).Using the Mohs hardness scale below
Diamond is the hardest substance on the Mohs scale.What is a mixture of elements that has metallic properties called?
An alloy.What type of compound is this?
A compound is made of two or more elements chemically bonded.The word evacuate contains the root vac. What does the root vac mean?
Vac means empty (not directly chemistry, but relates to vacuum, which is absence of matter).Which sample is a pure substance: zinc oxide, sugar dissolved in water, pond water, soil?
Zinc oxide is a pure substance.Which correctly lists three characteristics that are used to describe air?
Air is a homogeneous mixture, has mass, and occupies space.Which is an example of a nonaqueous solution: gasoline, fog, mayonnaise, fruit juice?
Gasoline is a nonaqueous solution.Which compound is inorganic: C6H12O6, KH2PO4, CH3COOH, C2H6, C2H5OH?
KH2PO4 is inorganic.Which substance is a mixture: table salt, gasoline, aluminum, carbon dioxide?
Gasoline is a mixture.Which will settle out if allowed to sit on a table: a suspension, a colloid, a solution, a compound?
A suspension will settle out.What is the correct classification of a mixture in which both a solid and a liquid are visible?
A suspension.Is air matter?
Yes, air is matter.Which correctly list the three gases that each make up less than 1 percent of earth's atmosphere?
Argon, carbon dioxide, and neon.Why is matter so diverse in its properties and characteristics?
Because it is made of different elements and compounds in various combinations.Which is a pure substance: soda, gasoline, salt water, carbon dioxide?
Carbon dioxide is a pure substance.How are the codes (chemical formulas) for pure substances different from those for mixtures?
Pure substances have definite chemical formulas; mixtures do not.Which of the following contains silica (SiO2)?
Quartz contains silica.Which of the following is true about mixtures and compounds?
Mixtures can be separated physically; compounds can be separated chemically.