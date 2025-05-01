What does the Clausius-Clapeyron equation describe? It describes the relationship between the vapor pressure of liquids and temperature, showing that vapor pressure increases as temperature increases.

What is vapor pressure in the context of phase equilibrium? Vapor pressure is the equilibrium pressure between condensation (gas to liquid) and vaporization (liquid to gas) in a closed system.

How does vapor pressure change with increasing temperature? Vapor pressure increases as temperature increases.

What is the linear form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? The linear form is ln P = -ΔHvap/R (1/T) + C, where ln P is the natural log of vapor pressure, T is temperature in Kelvin, and C is a constant.

When do you use the linear form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? You use it when you have a plot of ln P (natural log of pressure) versus 1/T (inverse temperature).

What does the slope of a ln P versus 1/T plot represent in the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? The slope is equal to -ΔHvap/R, linking the slope to the enthalpy of vaporization.