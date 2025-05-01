Back
What does the Clausius-Clapeyron equation describe? It describes the relationship between the vapor pressure of liquids and temperature, showing that vapor pressure increases as temperature increases. What is vapor pressure in the context of phase equilibrium? Vapor pressure is the equilibrium pressure between condensation (gas to liquid) and vaporization (liquid to gas) in a closed system. How does vapor pressure change with increasing temperature? Vapor pressure increases as temperature increases. What is the linear form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? The linear form is ln P = -ΔHvap/R (1/T) + C, where ln P is the natural log of vapor pressure, T is temperature in Kelvin, and C is a constant. When do you use the linear form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? You use it when you have a plot of ln P (natural log of pressure) versus 1/T (inverse temperature). What does the slope of a ln P versus 1/T plot represent in the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? The slope is equal to -ΔHvap/R, linking the slope to the enthalpy of vaporization. What is the value and unit of the gas constant R in the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? R is 8.314 J/(mol·K). In what units should vapor pressure (P) be expressed when using the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? Vapor pressure should be in torr or millimeters of mercury (mmHg). What are the units for enthalpy of vaporization (ΔHvap) in the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? ΔHvap is usually in joules per mole (J/mol), but sometimes in kilojoules per mole (kJ/mol) if units are consistent. What is the two-point form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? The two-point form is ln(P2/P1) = -ΔHvap/R (1/T2 - 1/T1), where P1 and P2 are vapor pressures at temperatures T1 and T2 (in Kelvin). When should you use the two-point form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? Use it when you are given two temperatures and/or two vapor pressures. What temperature unit must be used in the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? Temperature must be in Kelvin. What is the normal boiling point in terms of vapor pressure? The normal boiling point is when the vapor pressure equals 760 torr or 760 mmHg. What does the constant C represent in the linear form of the Clausius-Clapeyron equation? C is a constant specific to the substance being studied. Why is it important to match the units of ΔHvap and R in calculations? Because R is in joules, ΔHvap should also be in joules to ensure unit consistency in the equation.
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15
Clausius-Clapeyron Equation
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
5 problems
Topic
Jules
Phase Diagrams
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
7 problems
Topic
Jules
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 1 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
Chapter
Jules