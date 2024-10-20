Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Combustion Analysis definitions Flashcards

Back
Combustion Analysis definitions
1/13
  • Combustion Analysis
    A method to determine a compound's empirical formula by analyzing combustion reaction products.
  • Empirical Formula
    The simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a compound.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A compound composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Carbon Dioxide
    A gaseous product of combustion reactions involving carbon-containing compounds.
  • Water
    A product formed in combustion reactions involving hydrogen-containing compounds.
  • Oxygen Gas
    A reactant in combustion reactions, often denoted as O2.
  • Octane
    A hydrocarbon with the molecular formula C8H18, used as a fuel.
  • Glucose
    A compound with the formula C6H12O6, containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.
  • Sulfur Dioxide
    A gaseous product formed in combustion reactions involving sulfur.
  • Nitrogen Dioxide
    A gaseous product formed in combustion reactions involving nitrogen.
  • Diatomic Molecules
    Molecules composed of two atoms, such as F2, Cl2, Br2, and I2.
  • Halogens
    Elements in group 7A, including fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine.
  • Non-Hydrocarbon
    A compound containing carbon, hydrogen, and other elements like sulfur or nitrogen.