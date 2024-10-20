Combustion Analysis definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Combustion Analysis A method to determine a compound's empirical formula by analyzing combustion reaction products.

Empirical Formula The simplest whole-number ratio of atoms in a compound.

Hydrocarbon A compound composed solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Carbon Dioxide A gaseous product of combustion reactions involving carbon-containing compounds.

Water A product formed in combustion reactions involving hydrogen-containing compounds.

Oxygen Gas A reactant in combustion reactions, often denoted as O2.

Octane A hydrocarbon with the molecular formula C8H18, used as a fuel.

Glucose A compound with the formula C6H12O6, containing carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.

Sulfur Dioxide A gaseous product formed in combustion reactions involving sulfur.

Nitrogen Dioxide A gaseous product formed in combustion reactions involving nitrogen.

Diatomic Molecules Molecules composed of two atoms, such as F2, Cl2, Br2, and I2.

Halogens Elements in group 7A, including fluorine, chlorine, bromine, and iodine.