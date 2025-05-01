What does a complete ionic equation show? A complete ionic equation shows aqueous compounds as their associated ions.

Which types of compounds are broken into ions in a complete ionic equation? Only aqueous compounds are broken into ions; solids, liquids, and gases are not.

What is the purpose of solubility rules in writing ionic equations? Solubility rules help determine which compounds are aqueous and can be broken into ions.

From which equation is the complete ionic equation derived? The complete ionic equation is derived from the molecular equation.

How do you determine the correct number of ions in a complete ionic equation? You distribute the coefficient of each compound to the ions when writing the complete ionic equation.

What is a net ionic equation? A net ionic equation shows only the ions that participate in the chemical reaction, excluding spectator ions.