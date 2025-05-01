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What is a crystalline solid? A crystalline solid is a closely packed structure arranged in a highly ordered and symmetrical pattern. What is a unit cell in a crystalline solid? A unit cell is the smallest and most fundamental repeating structure of a crystal lattice. What does a crystal lattice represent? A crystal lattice represents identical unit cells arranged in three-dimensional space. What are lattice points in a crystal lattice? Lattice points are areas within a crystal lattice occupied by an atom with identical surroundings. How can you distinguish between a unit cell and a crystal lattice? A unit cell is one individual cube, while the crystal lattice is the entire structure made up of many unit cells. What is the coordination number in a crystal lattice? The coordination number is the number of neighboring atoms surrounding one atom in a crystal lattice. How is packing efficiency defined? Packing efficiency is the percentage of space in a unit cell that is occupied by atoms. What happens to coordination number as unit cell complexity increases? As unit cell complexity increases, the coordination number also increases. What is the trend between packing efficiency and unit cell complexity? Packing efficiency increases as the complexity of the unit cell increases. How many types of cubic unit cell arrangements are there? There are three types of cubic unit cell arrangements. What is the coordination number for a simple cubic unit cell? The coordination number for a simple cubic unit cell is 6. What does increasing the number of atoms in a unit cell do to packing efficiency? Increasing the number of atoms in a unit cell increases the packing efficiency. What is the relationship between complexity, coordination number, and packing efficiency in cubic unit cells? Greater complexity leads to higher coordination numbers and greater packing efficiency. What do the blue regions in the cubic unit cell image represent? The blue regions represent additional atoms that can be comprised within a particular unit cell. How does the macro view of a crystalline solid differ from the micro view? The macro view is the entire crystalline solid, while the micro view focuses on the lattice points within a unit cell.
Crystalline Solids quiz
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Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
7 problems
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Simple Cubic Unit Cell
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
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13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 1 of 3
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13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 2 of 3
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13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
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