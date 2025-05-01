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Crystalline Solids quiz

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  • What is a crystalline solid?
    A crystalline solid is a closely packed structure arranged in a highly ordered and symmetrical pattern.
  • What is a unit cell in a crystalline solid?
    A unit cell is the smallest and most fundamental repeating structure of a crystal lattice.
  • What does a crystal lattice represent?
    A crystal lattice represents identical unit cells arranged in three-dimensional space.
  • What are lattice points in a crystal lattice?
    Lattice points are areas within a crystal lattice occupied by an atom with identical surroundings.
  • How can you distinguish between a unit cell and a crystal lattice?
    A unit cell is one individual cube, while the crystal lattice is the entire structure made up of many unit cells.
  • What is the coordination number in a crystal lattice?
    The coordination number is the number of neighboring atoms surrounding one atom in a crystal lattice.
  • How is packing efficiency defined?
    Packing efficiency is the percentage of space in a unit cell that is occupied by atoms.
  • What happens to coordination number as unit cell complexity increases?
    As unit cell complexity increases, the coordination number also increases.
  • What is the trend between packing efficiency and unit cell complexity?
    Packing efficiency increases as the complexity of the unit cell increases.
  • How many types of cubic unit cell arrangements are there?
    There are three types of cubic unit cell arrangements.
  • What is the coordination number for a simple cubic unit cell?
    The coordination number for a simple cubic unit cell is 6.
  • What does increasing the number of atoms in a unit cell do to packing efficiency?
    Increasing the number of atoms in a unit cell increases the packing efficiency.
  • What is the relationship between complexity, coordination number, and packing efficiency in cubic unit cells?
    Greater complexity leads to higher coordination numbers and greater packing efficiency.
  • What do the blue regions in the cubic unit cell image represent?
    The blue regions represent additional atoms that can be comprised within a particular unit cell.
  • How does the macro view of a crystalline solid differ from the micro view?
    The macro view is the entire crystalline solid, while the micro view focuses on the lattice points within a unit cell.