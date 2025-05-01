What is a crystalline solid? A crystalline solid is a closely packed structure arranged in a highly ordered and symmetrical pattern.

What is a unit cell in a crystalline solid? A unit cell is the smallest and most fundamental repeating structure of a crystal lattice.

What does a crystal lattice represent? A crystal lattice represents identical unit cells arranged in three-dimensional space.

What are lattice points in a crystal lattice? Lattice points are areas within a crystal lattice occupied by an atom with identical surroundings.

How can you distinguish between a unit cell and a crystal lattice? A unit cell is one individual cube, while the crystal lattice is the entire structure made up of many unit cells.

What is the coordination number in a crystal lattice? The coordination number is the number of neighboring atoms surrounding one atom in a crystal lattice.